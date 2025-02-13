St Helens legend Sean Long has predicted a much-improved season from the club where he achieved greatness, but believes the main challenge to Wigan’s dominance in 2025 is likely to come from elsewhere.

Saints are ranked as the team most likely to threaten their arch rivals this season, with Super League’s title sponsor Betfred placing Paul Wellens’ side as second favourites despite their sixth-placed finish in 2024.

A 48-12 Challenge Cup win away at Sheffield last weekend hinted again at Wigan’s supremacy, with eight tries coming from eight different scorers. Saints warmed up for the new campaign with a 38-0 win at amateurs West Hull and open their season at home to Salford in Saturday night’s BBC game.

Long won four Grand Finals and five Challenge Cups with Saints, on top of three Lance Todd trophies and a Man of Steel, underlining his status as one of the greatest number sevens that the British game has ever produced. He is also close friends with Wigan head coach Matt Peet, so is well placed to assess both teams’ aspirations.

“Wigan as reigning champions and with all four trophies are the benchmark, and Hull KR, Warrington, Leeds are the obvious picks,” said Long, now the head coach at Oldham, who mark their return to the Championship with a home tie against highly-fancied York at Boundary Park on Sunday.

“Saints will be there one hundred per cent – you can’t write Saints off. But I think it will be a lot tighter this year, a much closer competition.”

Wigan finished top by two points from Hull KR last season and edged out Rovers 9-2 at Old Trafford. But Long has highlighted two other clubs he expects to have a say this season, including former club Leeds where he worked as assistant coach.

“The Rhinos will be better this year under Brad Arthur and Willie Peters will have Hull KR fired up,” said Long.

“And I like Warrington. Their attack is on point, it’s sick. The favourites are Wigan but you can’t rule out any of the big three. Anyone can beat anyone and Saints will be there one hundred per cent. You can’t write Saints off.”