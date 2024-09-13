Jermaine McGillvary picks out ‘standout’ career highlight after legendary winger’s retirement call

England legend Jermaine McGillvary will bring the curtain down on a stellar playing career at the end of the season: and he says there’s one career highlight that stands above the rest.

The 36-year-old winger will hang up his boots at the end of Wakefield Trinity‘s 2024 campaign.

McGillvary has scored 250 tries in 366 career appearances to date since making his professional debut whilst on loan at Batley Bulldogs in 2008.

And 209 of those tries came in 312 games for his hometown club Huddersfield Giants between 2010 and 2023: and he will undoubtedly go down as one of Huddersfield’s greatest-ever players.

On the international stage, McGillvary won 21 caps in total for Great Britain and England, scoring 12 tries.

And McGillvary says his career highlight came in the 2017 World Cup, when he represented England in their World Cup final defeat against host nation Australia as well as being named in the Team of the Tournament.

“Wow what a journey,” McGillvary tweeted upon his retirement announcement. “Just a kid from Bradley who got to live out one of his dreams for 17 years.

“Happy bud sad to announce my retirement from rugby league at the end of this season.

“Being able to make my family proud has been amazingly special and also the best part about my career.

“I’m so grateful for what the game has done for me. There’s been some low points but they have made me appreciate all the highs.

“I’ve travelled the world and made so many memories along the way, it has truly been a blessing.

“The 2017 World Cup in Australia probably being the standout for me, getting to lock horns with the world’s best and showing what I was capable of on the biggest stage.

Jermaine McGillvary in action for England at the 2017 Rugby League World Cup

“I’d like to thank all of my team-mates past and present, staff, the fans and also the people within and outside of rugby league who have helped me along the way as without you all I wouldn’t have been the player I became… Forever grateful.”

Jermaine McGillvary’s career in numbers

Huddersfield Giants: 312 appearances, 209 tries

Batley Bulldogs (loan): 30 appearances, 22 tries

Barrow Raiders (loan): 11 appearances, 8 tries

Wakefield Trinity: 13 appearances, 11 tries

Great Britain: 4 appearances

England: 17 appearances, 12 tries

Combined Nations All Stars: 1 appearance, 1 try

Honours

Huddersfield Giants: League Leaders’ Shield (2013)

Wakefield Trinity: 1895 Cup (2024)

England: 2017 Rugby League World Cup, 2017 Rugby League World Cup Team of the Tournament, 2019 Rugby League World Cup 9s

Great Britain Lions tour (2019)

Super League Dream Team (2015)

The retiring McGillvary sits sixth on the list of Super League‘s all-time try-scorers following an incredible playing career.

