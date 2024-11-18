Super League icon makes rugby league return with Leeds Rhinos as coaching roles outlined

Former Great Britain international Jamie Langley has returned to rugby league following a spell in rugby union after being appointed as an assistant to Leeds Rhinos head coach Brad Arthur.

The 40-year-old made more than 250 career appearances during his rugby league playing career with Bradford Bulls, Hull Kingston Rovers and Sheffield Eagles. He also won six caps on the international stage for Great Britain and England.

After hanging up his boots in 2015, Langley went into coaching and spent several years in the capital with London Broncos before switching codes to join Premiership rugby union side Sale Sharks.

But he has now returned to the 13-a-side code – and Super League – to work with Rhinos boss Arthur and fellow assistant Scott Grix.

Meanwhile, Chev Walker will continue to have day-to-day involvement with the first-team squad at Leeds but with a specific responsibility in a newly created role as a transitional coach, working with players who are making the step up from the academy and reserves into the first-team.

“I am really looking forward to coming back to rugby league after a very enjoyable time with Sale Sharks in rugby union,” said Langley on his move to AMT Headingley.

“It was a great experience, and I had the opportunity to work with world-class players and coaches as well.

“Now felt like the right time to come back to rugby league as it was an unbelievable opportunity to come to a club like Leeds.

“I have had some really good conversations with Ian Blease (sporting director) and Brad Arthur and I am excited about working with Brad as well as Scott Grix and Chev Walker, who I know well, and getting to know the very talented squad that we have built here at the Rhinos.”

Ian Blease ‘delighted’ to welcome Jamie Langley to Leeds Rhinos

Langley is a Bradford Bulls icon from his playing days, having made more than 250 appearances for the club during their golden era: but he still has a strong connection with the Rhinos despite never playing for them.

His father, John, played well over 200 games for Leeds over the course of a decade: and was on the bench in the famous Watersplash Challenge Cup final against Wakefield in his first major final in 1968 and was the only try-scorer as Leeds won the Yorkshire Cup in the 1973-74 season against Wakefield.

Rhinos sporting director Ian Blease said: “I am delighted to be able to bring Jamie back to rugby league.

“We have done a lot of work behind the scenes to secure the right person to join our backroom team and Jamie certainly fits that bill.

“Brad was keen to reshape our coaching pathway with a vital new position of a transition coach, which is common in the NRL. Chev is perfectly skilled to do that role having successfully coached the academy team a number of years ago and having gone through that journey himself in his early years at the club. With Jamie joining Chev and Scott to assist Brad, it really strengthens our coaching team.

“Adam Magretton has also become our head of strength and conditioning having been part of our backroom team for the last few years, he took charge in the latter stages of last year and has earned his promotion.”

