Super League icon appointed to board of NRL’s Papua New Guinea team

Former Leeds Rhinos, Bradford Bulls and Melbourne Storm star Marcus Bai has been appointed to the inaugural board of the NRL’s new franchise in Papua New Guinea.

Bai is unquestionably one of the most successful Kumuls players in recent times, having forged a fine career on both sides of the world.

He won the 1999 NRL Grand Final with the Storm and following similar successes with Bradford and Leeds, became the first player to win the World Club Challenge with three different teams.

He remained in Super League until the end of the 2006 season after a solitary season with the Bulls, but will be instrumental in the new PNG franchise that is heading into the NRL in 2027.

Former Canterbury chairman Ray Dib will head up the new board, which also includes Lorna McPherson, Richard Pegum, Stan Joyce, Wapu Sonk and Ian Tarutia.

Peter V’landys said: “The new NRL club will provide a pathway for young people in PNG to follow their dreams and it will help transform societal and economic outcomes.

“This is an important moment for the NRL as PNG is set up to become a nursery of talent in the region for the entire competition, not to mention the millions of fans that will now follow a new team entering the competition.

“Today’s announcement is a major milestone and sets the franchise on a path to great success both on and off the field. This club will act as beacon of hope and opportunity across PNG and offer opportunity to young people hoping for a better future.

“Rugby league is the number one sport in the Pacific, and this new club will solidify rugby league’s role as the unifying language of the region.”

Work is already underway to put a squad together for the franchise in 2027, and Bai will be part of the new board that will make the key decisions.