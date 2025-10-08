Former Super League and NRL powerhouse Ukuma Ta’ai is set to retire, and is among seven departures confirmed by Championship outfit York.

Versatile forward Ta’ai made his first-grade bow Down Under for New Zealand Warriors back in 2009, and played 52 games in their colours before heading to Super League in 2013.

Now 38, he linked up with Huddersfield and went on to don a shirt for the Giants almost 200 times, forming part of their squad which won the Super League Leaders’ Shield.

Eventually departing at the end of the 2020 campaign, the Tongan went on to represent Newcastle Thunder before joining York ahead of 2023, and in the last three seasons, he has amassed 58 appearances across all competitions.

Including his ten games for Tonga between 2009 and 2017, the Nuku’alofa native racked up 350 senior appearances and scored 77 tries.

Super League hopefuls confirm 7 departures including ex-NRL powerhouse

Ta’ai formed part of Mark Applegarth’s York squad which broke records aplenty in the second tier this term as they lifted both the 1895 Cup and Championship League Leaders’ Shield, before going on to lose the Grand Final to Toulouse Olympique last weekend.

A few days on from that Grand Final loss, the Knights – who hope to be in Super League next year, have announced their seven-strong list of departures.

Young former Hull KR duo James Farrar and Jack Potter are among the other six on the list leaving the LNER Community Stadium.

So too is ex-Leigh Leopards man Jacob Gannon, who has played 26 games in their colours in total, including a handful on loan from Warrington Wolves back in 2021.

Connor Bailey‘s move to Super League outfit Hull FC for 2026 had already been confirmed, but he also features among the seven on the list of departures.

Utility back Joe Brown leaves after four seasons with York having racked up 110 appearances for the club, while Conor Fitzsimmon‘s exit has been confirmed after three campaigns with the Knights.

The press release announcing the departures states: “Everyone at York RLFC would like to thank all of them for their efforts at the club and wish them the very best for the future.”