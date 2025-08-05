Super League hopefuls swoop to sign half-back from Down Under with immediate effect

Ambitious Championship outfit York have signed youngster Harry Fraser on a short-team deal, with the half-back penning a deal until the end of the season.

22-year-old Fraser makes the move from Down Under with immediate effect and will link up with the Knights ahead of their Championship run-in, currently sat top of the tree in the second tier.

The Australian joins York having been donning a shirt for Newcastle Rugby League outfit Northern Hawks, a feeder club for NRL heavyweights Newcastle Knights.

He has also previously spent time with Tweed Heads Seagulls, featuring in their colours at under-20s level.

Though Fraser’s contract only runs until the end of the season, it appears that York may well table something longer-term his way in the not too distant future.

In their press release, his contract is stated as an ‘initial deal’, and head coach Mark Applegarth refers to the playmaker as someone they were eyeing up for 2026.

Applegarth, whose side have won each of their last 14 games across all competitions, said: “I’m really happy we’ve got Harry.

“We had him in line for next year, but with a couple of injuries, we thought it was wise to give us a little bit more depth and cover by bringing him in now.

“He’s definitely a player I think will catch the fans’ eyes when he gets his chance.

“He fits our mould of being young and hungry and wanting to prove himself.”

Super League hopefuls York, who have already lifted the 1895 Cup this term, are currently level on competition points with Toulouse Olympique at the top of the Championship ladder.

The Knights’ August run sees them take on strugglers Hunslet and London Broncos before heading across the channel to face Olympique in their own backyard.

