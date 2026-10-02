The odds for this year’s Rob Burrow Award have been confirmed by bookmakers: with George Williams the favourite to be crowned Man of the Match in Saturday night’s Super League Grand Final.

For the third time, the outstanding player at Old Trafford will win the award named in memory of Burrow, the Leeds Rhinos legend who became the first person to be crowned man of the match in two different Grand Finals. Burrow claimed every single vote on offer from the media in the 2011 final, which is fondly remembered for his unforgettable solo try.

And one player from Wakefield Trinity or Warrington Wolves will earn the accolade of the Rob Burrow Award on Saturday evening, following in the footsteps of Bevan French and Mikey Lewis in 2024 and 2025.

Rob Burrow Award odds confirmed

The early favourite is Warrington Wolves star Williams, a man who has plenty of experience in big games – and has won the Grand Final earlier in his career with Wigan Warriors.

Williams is the 4/1 favourite with competition sponsor Betfred with another half-back, Wakefield Trinity’s Jake Trueman next in the betting at 11/2.

In fact, all four half-backs that will likely start Saturday’s Grand Final are at the top of the betting list. Ewan Irwin is 7/1 with Jack Sinfield just behind him at 15/2. Both would be remarkable winners, not least Sinfield, whose father Sir Kevin will deliver the match ball on Saturday evening when he completes his final fundraising challenge.

Two more Wakefield players are next in the betting, with Max Jowitt an 8/1 bet and Trinity hooker Tyson Smoothy – likely a very popular choice with punters given his price – valued at 9/1 to be named man of the match.

Warrington duo Cai Taylor-Wray and Danny Walker are priced the same at 10/1 – which is interesting, given how Taylor-Wray is almost certain NOT to play in the game! The man who will play fullback instead of Taylor-Wray, Josh Thewlis, is all the way down at 16/1 in the betting.

The next two best-priced are another two men who almost certainly won’t play; half-back Leon Hayes is 11/1 with Trinity utility Josh Rourke priced at 12/1.

Rob Burrow Award betting odds