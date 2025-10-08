The winners of this weekend’s Super League Grand Final will receive a significant financial windfall: with £200,000 guaranteed for the victors.

Hull KR and Wigan Warriors will square off in the 28th edition of the Grand Final, with Old Trafford once again the venue for the biggest game of the domestic season.

The Robins and the Warriors meet for the second successive season and as well as the honour of being crowned champions of Super League once again this year, there is big money on the line too.

Love Rugby League has been told that whoever lifts the trophy aloft on Saturday evening will also be given a winner’s cheque of £200,000. The runners-up are guaranteed to take home prize money of £140,000 – meaning a total prize pool of £340,000 across the night.

That is twice the amount Toulouse received last weekend for winning the Championship Grand Final; the French side scooped £100,000 after their victory over York Knights.

The prize money for the Super League Grand Final winners has grown in recent years; before the Covid-19 pandemic, the winners received around £100,000.

Of course, that will matter little to the players who will take to the field on Saturday evening, with the glory of being crowned Super League champions the priority in comparison to any financial windfall.

But it is a big financial boost for either club that will likely make a difference to club income at a time when owners are more reliant than ever to keep injecting their own cash into the game.

Hull KR were handed a huge boost on Tuesday evening when they successfully challenged the three-match ban handed out to prop Jared Waerea-Hargreaves and had it overturned in its entirety. That allows the veteran forward to walk out at Old Trafford this weekend alongside his Hull KR team-mates on Saturday evening.