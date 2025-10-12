The 2025 Super League Grand Final has returned hugely encouraging and positive TV figures – with Sky Sports’ coverage yielding a major increase on last year’s event.

Hull KR were worthy winners on Saturday evening as they defeated Wigan Warriors 24-6 to be crowned champions of Super League for the first time. It was their first league title for 40 years, and means the Robins are the first new winner of the Grand Final since Leeds Rhinos over 20 years ago in 2004.

And it would appear their story and the promotion of the event from the likes of IMG and RL Commercial has paid off, too.

Love Rugby League has obtained the viewing figures from the final, and it shows that numbers have risen dramatically on this time 12 months ago.

Sky Sports’ coverage had an average viewing audience of 455,000 throughout the entire broadcast, with a peak audience at one stage of 530,000.

That is a rise of 22 per cent on last year’s average viewing figures, a remarkable increase that underlines the growth Super League has enjoyed in 2025. Those numbers from 2024 were 40 per cent up on 2023 meaning that in the space of two years, the Grand Final has had a huge rise in viewing figures.

It is a clear sign that IMG’s impact on the sport is beginning to really take a hold, too. There has been a lot of talk about what the sport’s partnership with the global media giants is bringing to rugby league outside of the gradings system, but IMG have been tasked with boosting the profile of Super League in particular since agreeing a 12-year deal.

With the game enjoying major growth and big numbers expected both in stadia and on television for this autumn’s Ashes series, it is clearly a good time for the sport.

