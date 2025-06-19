Wigan Warriors remain the red-hot favourites in the eyes of the bookmakers to go on and retain the Super League title this year according to the latest odds.

The Warriors are looking for a third consecutive Grand Final crown later this year and competition sponsors Betfred have them at 21/20, as they sit second in the table at the midway stage of the season.

League leaders and newly-crowned Challenge Cup winners Hull KR are second favourites at 11/8, followed by third placed Leeds Rhinos at 10/1.

But from there, things get interesting. Leigh Leopards are fourth on the table as it stands but you can back Adrian Lam’s side at a price as big as 28/1 – with two inconsistent teams ranked at shorter odds than the Leopards to go all the way.

St Helens are actually fourth favourites, at 12/1 with Warrington Wolves – who sit well adrift of the top six and are in miserable form – 25/1 with Betfred.

Wakefield Trinity and Hull FC come next, at a price of 50/1. Then there are four clear outsiders whom the bookmakers seem to think have next to no chance of making it all the way to Old Trafford.

Catalans Dragons and Castleford Tigers are both 500/1, with Huddersfield at 2000/1 and Salford at a whopping 2500/1.

But we’d be keen to know if any Saints or Warrington fans fancy backing their team at the odds advertised given their travails throughout 2025 in the league!

Super League Grand Final odds (via Betfred)

Wigan Warriors: 21/20

Hull KR: 11/8

Leeds Rhinos: 10/1

St Helens: 12/1

Warrington Wolves: 25/1

Leigh Leopards: 28/1

Hull FC: 50/1

Wakefield Trinity: 50/1

Catalans Dragons: 500/1

Castleford Tigers: 500/1

Huddersfield Giants: 2000/1

Salford Red Devils: 2500/1

