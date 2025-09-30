Super League title sponsor Betfred have released their latest betting odds for next month’s Grand Final, with Wigan Warriors tipped to make it three wins on the spin at Old Trafford.

But, bizarrely, Leigh Leopards sit bottom of the four sides as far as Betfred are concerned. While this does follow the trend of Wigan being favourites to lift the title once again, the Leopards sit below St Helens in the betting odds, despite Adrian Lam’s side finishing two spots higher in the league at the end of the regular season.

This weekend will decide which teams do indeed run out at the Theatre of Dreams next month, as Wigan face the Leopards in another chapter of the Battle of the Borough at the Brick Community Stadium, while League Leaders Shield and Challenge Cup winners Hull KR take on St Helens at Craven Park.

Wigan Warriors favourites to win Grand Final

Matt Peet’s reigning champions currently sit at the top of the betting odds, making them favourites for the title come full-time on the 11th, with Betfred having them on odds of 1/1. If this was to come to pass, it would make it three successive Grand Final wins for the Warriors.

Last year’s beaten finalists, KR, sit second in the odds, with Willie Peters’ all-conquering side currently at 13/8 to win the Grand Final according to Betfred.

After their dramatic win at Headingley last weekend, St Helens find themselves third in Betfred’s odds table, with Paul Wellens’ side 7/1 odds on to win the Grand Final for the first time since 2022.

Rounding off the list, Betfred have Leigh bottom of the lot with Lam’s side 15/2 on to win their first Grand Final next month.

Of the four sides still in the hunt for the title, Leigh are the only side that have not featured in a Super League Grand Final.

If these odds are any indication, it also suggests we are set for a repeat of last year’s showpiece, with Wigan taking on Hull KR.

Super League Grand Final odds in full

Wigan Warriors: 1/1

Hull KR: 13/2

St Helens: 7/1

Leigh Leopards: 15/2

