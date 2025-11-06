Wigan Warriors have emerged as early favourites to win the 2026 Super League Grand Final, according to title sponsors Betfred’s latest odds.

The Warriors are no strangers to victory at Old Trafford, winning seven Grand Finals in the Super League era – including both 2023 and 2024 – but tasted defeat in this year’s showpiece as Hull KR secured a historic treble.

Wigan Warriors lead the Super League odds for 2026

And it seems Betfred feel Wigan are set to atone for that 24-6 defeat at the first time of asking too, with Matt Peet’s side currently 2/1 on to lift the title next October.

Current holders Hull KR are not too far behind, though, with Willie Peters’ side at 5/2 odds to make it two Grand Final victories in a row.

Leeds Rhinos find themselves in third place in the odds table heading into 2026, with Brad Arthur’s men 11/2 to win at Old Trafford this season. This follows a much-improved regular season for the Headingley outfit, who finished in the play-offs for the first time since 2022.

The team that dramatically dumped them out of the end-of-season dance, St Helens, sit one spot behind them in Betfred’s ladder, with Paul Rowley’s side currently 13/2 to win their first Grand Final since beating the Rhinos in 2022.

Rounding off the proverbial top six, Warrington Wolves and Leigh Leopards find themselves tied on 12/1 odds. Should either side taste victory at Old Trafford, they will become just the sixth team to win a Grand Final in the Super League era.

Outside of the top six, Hull FC can be found at 16/1, 2023 Grand Finalists Catalans Dragons sit at 25/1, while West Yorkshire sides Wakefield Trinity, Huddersfield Giants and Castleford Tigers are at 40/1, 66/1 and 100/1 respectively.

Four-time Grand Final winners Bradford Bulls, as well as fellow newly promoted sides York Knights and Toulouse Olympique, sit joint-bottom of the odds table at 150/1.

Super League Grand Final odds in full

All numbers according to Betfred odds.

Wigan Warriors – 2/1

Hull KR – 5/2

Leeds Rhinos – 11/2

St Helens – 13/2

Warrington Wolves and Leigh Leopards – 12/1

Hull FC – 16/1

Catalans Dragons – 25/1

Wakefield Trinity – 40/1

Huddersfield Giants – 66/1

Castleford Tigers – 100/1

Bradford Bulls, York Knights and Toulouse Olympique – 150/1

