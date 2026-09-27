Warrington Wolves are the bookmakers’ favourites to beat Wakefield Trinity at Old Trafford and be crowned 2026 Super League champions.

Wire have not won a league title since 1955 and their four unsuccessful visits to Old Trafford to date make them the club to have been in the most Super League Grand Finals without winning a single one.

Wakefield meanwhile last won a top-flight title in 1968, and have reached the Super League Grand Final for the first time in their history – just three years after being relegated.

After a couple of memorable semi-final ties this weekend, Warrington have emerged as the favourites to finally end their long wait for glory come October 3.

Warrington named as Super League Grand Final favourites as odds revealed

Super League’s principal sponsors Betfred price Warrington at 5/6 to win this year’s Grand Final, with Wakefield out just above evens at 21/20.

Notably, Betfred are not offering outright ‘to lift the trophy’ bets at the time of writing, so that 5/6 would not be successful in the unlikely event of a draw in 80 minutes at Old Trafford – which they price at 14/1.

10/11 is the best price on the market for Wire to get the job done in 80 minutes, with a Wakefield win in 80 minutes able to be found as high as 23/20.

If you do fancy a draw, some bookmakers are offering odds of 18/1.

The best price on the market at the time of writing for Warrington to lift the trophy by any means is 8/11, while Wakefield to lift the trophy at Old Trafford on Saturday evening is at 11/10 on some sites.

Over the next few days, it’s expected bookmakers will reveal their odds for the Rob Burrow Award – the accolade dished out to the Player of the Match in the Grand Final.

That award is voted for by journalists in attendance at the Super League showpiece, as is the case at the Challenge Cup final with the Lance Todd Trophy.

Warrington skipper George Williams and Wakefield’s star hooker Tyson Smoothy will undoubtedly be among the favourites to scoop the gong this year.

All odds correct at time of writing on Sunday, September 27. Please Gamble Responsibly.