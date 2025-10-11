The 2025 Super League champions will be decided with a repeat of last year’s final, as defending champions Wigan Warriors take on league leaders and Challenge Cup winners Hull KR.

Matt Peet’s side go in pursuit of an historic third successive league title and are looking to inflict another defeat on the Robins on the biggest stage of them all.

But Willie Peters’ men are chasing their own piece of history, and are looking to complete an unprecedented and historic treble after winning the first two trophies of 2025.

