Ticket sales for this year’s Super League Grand Final are still up 25 per cent on sales at this time from 12 months ago: hinting at a major crowd in attendance at Old Trafford next month.

The race to be walking out in the Grand Final on October 11 will begin this weekend with the opening round of the play-offs, as Leigh Leopards host Wakefield Trinity and Leeds Rhinos face St Helens. The winners will progress to semi-final showdowns with Super League leaders Hull KR and reigning champions Wigan Warriors.

But after a bumper year on the attendance front for Super League, it appears that the Grand Final will follow the trend with a huge crowd now likely.

Last year’s game between the Robins and the Warriors drew a crowd of 68,173 at Old Trafford, but it was revealed at Monday’s Super League Dream Team launch that ticket sales are continuing to rise.

They are significantly up on this stage last year, meaning the prospect of a crowd in excess of over 70,000 is not off the cards for the competition’s showpiece evening next month.

Should there be a crowd of over 70,000, it would be the first time since Leeds Rhinos’ meeting with Castleford tigers in 2017 that such a figure has been achieved, underlining the progression of the competition off the field in recent years.

Only eight of the previous 27 Grand Finals have attracted such a crowd, and the prospect of a new side winning the competition for the first time in over 20 years is arguably adding to the intrigue, with the likes of Rovers and the Leopards emerging as legitimate contenders this year.

