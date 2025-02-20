Golden point has returned to the forefront of everyone’s agenda over the past week after an incredible start to the new Super League season.

The first two televised games of the 2025 campaign went beyond 80 minutes and had to be settled by a match-winning drop goal. Gareth O’Brien kicked Leigh into the record books with a 1-0 win at Wigan Warriors: no, we still can’t get over that scoreline either.

Then the following night, it was Hull KR’s turn, with Mikey Lewis kicking the drop goal that sealed a 19-18 win over Castleford Tigers.

That got us thinking – since the concept was originally introduced to Super League, what would a table look like of all the games? Well, think no more: we’ve got you covered!

13 teams have played in at least one golden point game since it was brought in during the 2019 season. 37 games have gone into extra-time – and you can read about them all below.

The best-performing team? Well, there’s a couple of metrics to measure them on – we’ll start with the team with the most points. That honour emphatically goes to Leeds Rhinos who have played more golden point games than any other side: but also won far more, too.

They have seven wins and a draw from their 10 attempts – with just two defeats. Brad Dwyer, Luke Gale and Rhyse Martin are among the players to have kicked the winning points in a golden point game for the Rhinos.

Lewis Dodd and Brad Schneider were the two players to kick goals that beat Leeds in golden point, for St Helens and Hull KR respectively.

But of all the 13 sides, there’s only one who’s never lost a golden point game – the side who made history last week, Leigh Leopards.

The Leopards have won two and drawn one of their three golden point games, with their wins coming against Wakefield and – obviously – Wigan. The draw was against Castleford Tigers.

St Helens, one of the two teams to inflict a golden point defeat on Leeds, sit second with four wins from six games while it’s not surprising which two sides come next given the mention of one player: Marc Sneyd.

Sneyd has kicked match-winning attempts in golden point for both Hull FC and Salford, putting them third and fourth. The top six is rounded out by Catalans and Hull KR – both of whom have three wins in golden point.

Leigh and Castleford both have two wins and a draw – but the Leopards from three games, and Castleford from six. They’ve lost three games in extra-time, too.

Perhaps surprisingly, it’s Wigan who are next, as low as ninth on this table! They’ve got two wins and two defeats in golden point, with their other loss coming against Wakefield in 2023 thanks to a Will Dagger drop goal.

Wakefield are tenth, though they’ve won just two of their eight golden point games!

The list is then rounded off by three teams who’ve won just a solitary golden point game: Huddersfield, Warrington and London.

Here’s the full table below..