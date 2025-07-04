The teams are in for Friday night’s two Super League games – with Warrington losing a key forward and Leigh Leopards without a star man and forced into significant changes.

As feared, the Leopards are without star fullback David Armstrong, who is out with a knee problem. Bailey Hodgson comes back in at fullback in his place.

The other major change is on the wing, with Josh Charnley replacing Darnell McIntosh.

Wigan are able to welcome back Abbas Miski – who comes straight into their starting line-up on Friday evening to face the Leopards. He replaces Zach Eckersley, who drops down to become 18th man. Jack Farrimond and Harry Smith continue at half-back.

Leigh: Hodgson, Brand, Niu, Hanley, Charnley, O’Brien, Lam, Trout, Ipape, Ofahengaue, Halton, O’Neill, Liu. Interchange: Hughes, Tuitavake, Davis, McNamara.

Wigan: Field, Miski, Keighran, Wardle, Marshall, Farrimond, Smith, Dupree, O’Neill, Thompson, Nsemba, Farrell, Ellis. Interchange: Havard, Mago, Byrne, Leeming.

Salford are without forward Tom Whitehead, who is unable to play against his parent club – but fellow loanee Dan Russell is.

Cain Robb comes back into their team as the starting hooker after recovering from a head knock. He will return to Castleford next week.

As for Warrington, Sam Stone and Marc Sneyd play against the club they began the season with. Toby King is on the bench, with Connor Wrench starting at centre. There is no Sam Powell; Jordy Crowther starts at hooker.

Salford: Brierley, Ryan, Hankinson, Marsters, Connell, Nikorima, Richardson, Ormondroyd, Robb, Chris Hill, Warren, Russell, Shorrocks. Interchange: Sangare, Wilson, Glover, Chan.

Warrington: Dufty, Josh Thewlis, Wrench, Tai, Jake Thewlis, Williams, Sneyd, Yates, Crowther, Vaughan, Stone, Fitzgibbon, Currie. Interchange: Harrison, Ratchford, Philbin, King.

