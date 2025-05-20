Form is always a big thing in Super League, given the competitiveness of the league, and with teams now settling into the season it’ll be more important than ever.

Only two teams remain in the Challenge Cup, so all attention is on the league campaign now as the race for the play-offs hots up.

As we’ve saw at different points last season, a good or bad run of form can be the difference between winning silverware, making that elusive top six or even missing out completely.

But, who are the form sides in the here and now? Well, Love Rugby League has crunched the numbers to bring you the form table from the last five games.

12 Salford Red Devils: 0 points -164 Points Difference

At the foot of our form table are Salford Red Devils, who have lost all of their last five matches in Super League.

Paul Rowley’s side have had a difficult year both on and off the pitch, with players seemingly leaving every week, and that has taken it’s toll unfortunately.

The Red Devils have collected a whopping -164 points difference in their past five games too, an average margin of -33 a game, and are the only side languishing on 0 points in this table.

11 Huddersfield Giants: 2 points -92 Points Difference

It’s not been plain sailing for the Giants this season either, with an injury plague reducing them to the bare-bones, but this block of five games saw them claim their first win of the season over Hull FC.

In that time, though, the Giants have also accumulated a points difference of -92 as well, an average margin of -18.4 per game.

10 Warrington Wolves: 2 points -34 Points Difference

Despite reaching a Challenge Cup final, Sam Burgess’ Warrington Wolves are in rotten form domestically. Wire have won just one of their past five matches in the league, with that coming against St Helens – who they also beat in the Challenge Cup.

In that time, they have also tallied up a points difference of -34, an average margin of -6.8 per game.

9 Hull FC: 2 points -34 Points Difference

Things were all seeming pretty rosy in West Hull at the start of the season, but the Airlie Birds have hit in a bump in the road, it seems.

John Cartwright’s side have won just one of their past five matches, with that coming against the aforementioned Warrington. Their Magic Weekend defeat to Huddersfield Giants also marked Luke Robinson’s side’s first win of the season.

Like Wire, they have also tallied a points difference of -34 in the past five games.

8 Castleford Tigers: 4 points 11 Points Difference

On the flip side, there has definitely been signs of improvement for Danny McGuire’s Castleford Tigers, who have won two of their past five games in Super League.

The Fords have still been inconsistent within that block, shown perfectly by their previous two performances against Wakefield and Salford, but on the whole things do seem to be going in the right direction.

They have also accrued a positive points difference of 11, an average margin of two points per game.

7 St Helens: 4 points 15 Points Difference

This has been a tough run of game for the Saints, who sit just outside the play-off spots in this table after two wins from their past five.

Prior to Thursday’s win over Catalans, Paul Wellens’ sider were in the midst of a three-game losing run too, however that win has put a bit of shine to things and could be the spark that relights their season.

They have also tallied a positive points difference in that time with 15, an average margin of three points per game.

6 Catalans Dragons: 6 points 10 Points Difference

Another team who have pieced together some improved form are Les Dracs, who have won three of their past five.

Things were looking worrying for boss Steve McNamara after the early rounds, but things seemed to have improved after they picked up three successive wins between rounds seven and nine.

After their attacking woes in the early stages of the season, their positive points difference of 10, an average margin of two per game, is also welcome news.

5 Wakefield Trinity: 6 points 39 Points Difference

Daryl Powell’s side have settled back into Super League well following their promotion from the Championship, and have carried that on is this past block with three wins from five.

The most impressive was their 40-10 demolition of Warrington, but that also came after a blockbuster win over Castleford at Magic Weekend, too. They seem to be building nicely at the moment.

They have also accrued a points difference of 39 in this block, an average margin of eight per game.

4 Leigh Leopards: 8 points 34 Points Difference

Adrian Lam’s Leigh Leopards came into this season as a bit of an unknown after a winter of change, but they are still looking just as dangerous and showcased that with four wins from their past five in Super League – the only blemish on their record coming against neighbours Wigan too.

This is a great return for the Leopards, given the overhaul of players at the Leigh Sports Village, and their big wins over Salford and Castleford, especially, should fill them with confidence.

They also have a solid points difference from this block, notching 34 points – an average of seven per game.

3 Leeds Rhinos: 8 points 59 Points Difference

Potentially the biggest stock risers in Super League right now are Leeds Rhinos, who have won four of their past five games in the league.

Brad Arthur’s side were losing by narrow margins at the start of the campaign, but seem to have rectified that issue now with solid wins over St Helens and Hull FC in tight contests.

The Rhinos have also totalled a points difference of 59 in their past five games, an average margin of 12 per game.

2 Hull KR: 8 points 92 Points Difference

They might be top of the class on the actual table, but the Robins sit second in this form guide with four wins from their past five games. Again, the only blemish on their record is a defeat to Wigan.

Willie Peters’ side again look the real deal though, showcasing different ways of winning. They put on mammoth scores against Salford and Huddersfield, but then blended that with narrow wins against Leeds as well.

KR also boast the best points difference out of any side in the past five games, accruing 92 points – an average margin of 18 per game.

1 Wigan Warriors: 10 points 50 Points Difference

Last but not least, literally, are Wigan Warriors, who sit on a perfect record of five wins from five.

Matt Peet’s side got off to a fairly slow start by their own standards this season, but this block has seen them return to their frightening best. They have also managed to beat title rivals Hull KR in that time, which is a statement in itself, and backed that up with big wins over St Helens and Leigh.

They also have a solid points difference of 50, an average margin of exactly 10 from their past five games.