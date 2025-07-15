Super League form table: St Helens TOP as Hull FC stuttering near bottom

As we head towards the final rounds of the regular Super League season, form can be the difference between winning silverware, missing out on the top six and even avoiding the wooden spoon.

Teams right across the top flight are beginning to build decent runs heading into these pivotal few games at the backend of the campaign, but then again, there are others who have seemingly hit a bump at the worst possible time.

In terms of form, you can look at it over any length of period you like. Five games is the chosen standard for us, so here’s a look at how the Super League table would look if it was determined solely by how each team has fared over the most recent five rounds.

For absolute clarity and to keep things fair, only Super League games are included.

From bottom to top, here is that table…

12th: Salford Red Devils – 2 points (PD: -140)

Paul Rowley’s side have endured yet another tough block of results, but their win against Castleford on Sunday has got them off the 0 for the past five games. Things have taken a sharp upwards turn at the Salford Community Stadium in recent weeks, with the win against the Fords coming after a narrow defeat to Warrington. But, they have also been thumped twice by St Helens and Hull FC in that time

Round 18: 26-22 win v Castleford

Round 17: 24-12 loss v Warrington Wolves

Round 16: 58-0 loss v St Helens

Round 15: 38-6 loss v Hull FC

Round 14: 46-4 loss v St Helens

11th: Catalans Dragons – 2 points (PD: -86)

Sitting just one spot above the Red Devils are Catalans, who have also endured a pretty turbulent time of it since the departure of Steve McNamara. Les Dracs did secure their first win under interim boss Joel Tomkins in this block of fixtures, downing Huddersfield Giants 32-0 in Perpignan; however, they have also been hammered by Wakefield Trinity and Hull KR and then seen tough losses against Leigh Leopards and, most recently, Warrington Wolves.

Round 18: 24-20 loss v Warrington Wolves

R17: 44-6 loss v Wakefield Trinity

R16: 32-0 win v Huddersfield Giants

R15: 26-12 loss v Leigh Leopards

R14: 68-6 loss v Hull KR

10th: Castleford Tigers – 2 points (PD: -68)

The team Salford beat this weekend, Castleford Tigers, sit 10th in the form table with just one win from five. That victory also came right at the start of this block against Hull FC, with four straight defeats against the Red Devils, Huddersfield, Wigan and Hull KR following that performance at the MKM. In that time, they have also parted ways with Danny McGuire

Round 18: 26-22 loss v Salford Red Devils

Round 17: 30-12 loss v Huddersfield Giants

Round 16: 26-20 loss v Wigan Warriors

Round 15: 48-0 loss v Hull KR

Round 14: 22-14 win v Hull FC

9th: Huddersfield Giants – 4 points (PD: -30)

With two wins from five, Huddersfield Giants find themselves ninth in this form table. Luke Robinson’s side have secured strong wins over Warrington and Castleford in this past block of games, and also pushed Wigan Warriors close on two occasions. They have also been handed a hefty defeat by Catalans, but on the whole there is signs of change.

Round 18: 30-10 loss v Wigan Warriors

Round 17: 30-12 win v Castleford Tigers

Round 16: 32-0 loss v Catalans Dragons

Round 15: 24-16 win v Warrington Wolves

Round 14: 22-18 loss v Wigan Warriors

8th: Hull FC – 4 points (PD: 9)

John Cartwright’s side have hit a bumpy road after a bright start in 2025, with two wins from their past five matches. The comeback win over Wakefield Trinity last time out could be a sign of things to come heading into the run-in, but their only other win in this block came against Salford. Around that, they have also had narrow losses to Castleford Tigers, St Helens and Warrington.

Round 18: 16-10 win v Wakefield Trinity

Round 17: 13-6 loss v St Helens

Round 16: 24-10 loss v Warrington Wolves

Round 15: 38-6 win v Salford Red Devils

Round 14: 22-14 loss v Castleford Tigers

7th: Wakefield Trinity – 4 points (PD: 10)

The gap between Hull FC and Wakefield Trinity is narrowing on the real table, and on our form table, the pair are separated by just a single point! Wakefield’s injury woes do finally seem to be catching up with them, shown by this run of two wins from five. Those have come in good fashion though, beating Wigan Warriors and then thrashing Catalans, however it was also marred with losses to Hull FC, Hull KR and Leigh as well.

Round 18: 16-10 loss v Hull FC

Round 17: 44-6 win v Catalans Dragons

Round 16: 34-10 loss v Hull KR

Round 15: 16-10 win v Wigan Warriors

Round 14: 24-20 loss v Leigh Leopards

6th: Warrington Wolves – 6 points (PD: -2)

After a torrid early season, it seems Wire have turned a corner heading into the run-in, with three wins from their past five outings. For a team devoid of confidence, wins are like golddust, and they are starting to get some in the bag now. In this block of five games, they have bagged results against Catalans, Salford and Hull FC, all three in a row as well, but also come up short against Leeds and Huddersfield.

Round 18: 24-20 win v Catalans Dragons

Round 17: 24-12 win v Salford Red Devils

Round 16: 24-10 win v Hull FC

Round 15: 24-16 loss v Huddersfield Giants

Round 14: 36-12 loss v Leeds Rhinos

5th: Wigan Warriors – 6 points (PD: 14)

Matt Peet’s all-conquering Wigan Warrirors also sit on a record of three wins from five, however given they are setting their sights on silverware they might not be best pleased with this record. In this block, their wins have also come against struggling sides Huddersfield (on two occasions) and Castleford, while also losing against Wakefield and Leigh Leopards for the second time this campaign.

Round 18: 30-10 win v Huddersfield Giants

Round 17: 18-8 loss v Leigh Leopards

Round 16: 26-20 win v Castleford Tigers

Round 15: 16-10 loss v Wakefield Trinity

Round 14: 22-18 win v Huddersfield Giants

4th: Leeds Rhinos: 6 points PD: 28

It seemed Leeds Rhinos were starting to build a proper run together prior to this block, but they still sit fourth on the form table with three wins from five. Their only blemishes have also come against St Helens, who have beaten them twice in the past five rounds. Brad Arthur’s side have also beaten play-off rivals Hull KR and Leigh Leopards, as well as Warrington Wolves.

Round 18: 6-0 loss v St Helens

Round 17: 14-8 win v Hull KR

Round 16: 48-30 win v Leigh Leopards

Round 15: 18-4 loss v St Helens

Round 14: 36-12 win v Warrington Wolves

3rd: Hull KR: 6 points PD: 110

The current table-toppers find themselves third in the form table with three wins from five as well, but they boast the second-best points difference in that time as well. They were looking red-hot in the early stages of this block, with resounding wins over Catalans, Castleford and Wakefield, but slipped to back-to-back defeats to play-off rivals Leigh and Leeds in the past two rounds, which will worry Willie Peters.

Round 18: 28-10 loss v Leigh Leopards

Round 17: 14-8 loss v Leeds Rhinos

Round 16: 34-10 win v Wakefield Trinity

Round 15: 48-0 win v Castelford Tigers

Round 14: 68-6 win v Catalans Dragons

2nd: Leigh Leopards: 8 points PD: 28

Sitting just off top spot are Leigh, who again seem to be peaking at the right time with four wins from five. Their only defeat came against Leeds Rhinos in a classic at Headingley, but they have also waltzed past table-topping Hull KR, Wigan Warriors, Catalans Dragons and then overcame a tough test against Wakefield as well.

Round 18: 28-10 win v Hull KR

Round 17: 18-8 win v Wigan Warriors

Round 16: 48-30 loss v Leeds Rhinos

Round 15: 26-12 win v Catalans Dragons

Round 14: 24-20 win v Wakefield Trinity

1st: St Helens: 10 points PD: 127

Sitting pretty at the top of the table with a perfect five wins from five are St Helens, who would have thought that a few short months ago! Paul Wellens’ side have seen off Leeds on two occasions, Salford Red Devils twice and Hull FC in their past few fixtures, and are another side properly building a run of form at a great time.

Round 18: 6-0 win v Leeds Rhinos

Round 17: 13-6 win v Hull FC

Round 16: 58-0 win v Salford Red Devils

Round 15: 18-4 win v Leeds Rhinos

Round 14: 46-4 win v Salford Red Devils

