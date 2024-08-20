After Magic Weekend, just five rounds remain of the regular Super League campaign, with some teams building a head of steam but others desperately struggling for form.

Virtually every team still has something to play for, be it the pride of not finishing bottom, trying to obtain a play-off spot, or a top two finish.

For most clubs, their last five games have come from rounds 18 to 22 (Magic Weekend), inclusive. But Wigan Warriors and Leigh Leopards played out their rescheduled Round 2 clash last earlier this month.

Accordingly, their ‘form’ is judged off rounds 19 to 22 (Magic Weekend), inclusive, and that Round 2 meeting.

Current Super League leaders Hull KR still sit top of the form table as the only club in Super League to have won all of their last five games.

Elsewhere, both Leigh and Warrington Wolves have won four of their last five. Had the Leopards won that rescheduled Round 2 trip to Wigan, they’d have had seven wins in a row now, but instead, it’s six in the last seven overall.

Elsewhere, Wigan Warriors earned a third win in their last five with their victory against St Helens at Magic Weekend, and have risen to 4th in the form table as a result.

Leeds Rhinos, Salford Red Devils, Huddersfield Giants, Catalans Dragons, Saints and London Broncos have ALL won just two of their last five games, and sit locked on four points in this form table, separated only on points difference.

Castleford Tigers and Hull FC are then locked at the bottom of the form ladder with just one win from their last five. Between them, the pair have conceded an eye-watering 287 points over the last five rounds.

Here is the updated Super League form table in full, from top to bottom…

1. Hull KR – 10 points (PD: +112)

Hull KR head coach Willie Peters

Round 18: Leeds 12-20 Hull KR (W)

Round 19: Hull KR 40-16 London Broncos (W)

Round 20: Warrington 4-22 Hull KR (W)

Round 21: Hull KR 36-6 Castleford (W)

Round 22 (Magic Weekend): Hull KR 36-4 Catalans (W)

2. Leigh Leopards – 8 points (PD: +86)

Round 19: Leigh 46-4 St Helens (W)

Round 20: Castleford 10-20 Leigh (W)

Round 2: Wigan 28-6 Leigh (L)

Round 21: Leigh 42-12 Hull FC (W)

Round 22 (Magic Weekend): Leigh 26-0 Salford (W)

3. Warrington Wolves – 8 points (PD: +64)

Warrington Wolves head coach Sam Burgess is interviewed by Sky Sports reporter Jenna Brooks ahead of a game in 2024

Round 18: St Helens 10-24 Warrington (W)

Round 19: Wigan 4-40 Warrington (W)

Round 20: Warrington 4-22 Hull KR (L)

Round 21: London 22-36 Warrington (W)

Round 22 (Magic Weekend): Warrington 24-6 Leeds (W)

4. Wigan Warriors – 6 points (PD: -6)

Round 19: Wigan 4-40 Warrington (L)

Round 20: Wigan 28-14 Huddersfield (W)

Round 2: Wigan 28-6 Leigh (W)

Round 21: Leeds 30-4 Wigan (L)

Round 22 (Magic Weekend): Wigan 20-0 St Helens (W)

5. Leeds Rhinos – 4 points (PD: +22)

Leeds Rhinos head coach Brad Arthur

Round 18: Leeds 12-20 Hull KR (L)

Round 19: Huddersfield 6-34 Leeds (W)

Round 20: Salford 22-16 Leeds (L)

Round 21: Leeds 30-4 Wigan (W)

Round 22 (Magic Weekend): Warrington 24-6 Leeds (L)

6. Salford Red Devils – 4 points (PD: -21)

Round 18: Huddersfield 18-8 Salford (L)

Round 19: Salford 30-22 Castleford (W)

Round 20: Salford 22-16 Leeds (W)

Round 21: St Helens 17-16 Salford (L)

Round 22 (Magic Weekend): Leigh 26-0 Salford (L)

7. Huddersfield Giants – 4 points (PD: -27)

Interim Huddersfield Giants head coach Luke Robinson

Round 18: Huddersfield 18-8 Salford (W)

Round 19: Huddersfield 6-34 Leeds (L)

Round 20: Wigan 28-14 Huddersfield (L)

Round 21: Huddersfield 22-23 Catalans (L)

Round 22 (Magic Weekend): Huddersfield 20-12 Castleford (W)

8. Catalans Dragons – 4 points (PD: -31)

Round 18: Castleford 24-18 Catalans (L)

Round 19: Catalans 24-16 Hull FC (W)

Round 20: London 12-10 Catalans (L)

Round 21: Huddersfield 22-23 Catalans (W)

Round 22 (Magic Weekend): Hull KR 36-4 Catalans (L)

9. St Helens – 4 points (PD: -35)

St Helens head coach Paul Wellens

Round 18: St Helens 10-24 Warrington (L)

Round 19: Leigh 46-4 St Helens (L)

Round 20: Hull FC 6-46 St Helens (W)

Round 21: St Helens 17-16 Salford (W)

Round 22 (Magic Weekend): Wigan 20-0 St Helens (L)

10. London Broncos – 4 points (PD: -41)

Round 18: Leigh 36-6 London (L)

Round 19: Hull KR 40-16 London (L)

Round 20: London 12-10 Catalans (W)

Round 21: London 22-36 Warrington (L)

Round 22 (Magic Weekend): London 29-4 Hull FC (W)

11. Castleford Tigers – 2 points (PD: -50)

Castleford Tigers head coach Craig Lingard

Round 18: Castleford 24-18 Catalans (W)

Round 19: Salford 30-22 Castleford (L)

Round 20: Castleford 10-20 Leigh (L)

Round 21: Hull KR 36-6 Castleford (L)

Round 22 (Magic Weekend): Huddersfield 20-12 Castleford (L)

12. Hull FC – 2 points (PD: -101)

Round 18: Hull FC 24-22 Wigan (W)

Round 19: Catalans 24-16 Hull FC (L)

Round 20: Hull FC 6-46 St Helens (L)

Round 21: Leigh 42-12 Hull FC (L)

Round 22 (Magic Weekend): London 29-4 Hull FC (L)

