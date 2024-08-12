Super League form table: Hull KR flying, Leigh Leopards in form with Wigan Warriors sinking

The 2024 Super League campaign is fast approaching the business end of proceeding, and all 12 clubs find themselves in differing runs of form.

Virtually every team still has something to play for, be it the pride of not finishing bottom, trying to obtain a play-off spot, or a top two finish.

And over the last five games, a number of teams are beginning to hit their strides, as the form table suggests.

For most clubs, their last five games have come from rounds 17 to 21, inclusive. But Wigan Warriors and Leigh Leopards played out their rescheduled Round 2 clash last Tuesday night.

Accordingly, their ‘form’ is judged off rounds 18 to 21, inclusive, and that Round 2 meeting – which the Warriors won 28-6 on home soil.

Hull KR sit top of the form table as the only club in Super League to have won all of their last five games.

Elsewhere, both Leigh and Warrington Wolves have won four of their last five. Had the Leopards won that rescheduled Round 2 trip to Wigan, they’d have had six wins in a row, but instead, it’s five in the last six overall.

Elsewhere, Catalans Dragons earned a third win in their last five with a 23-22 win at Huddersfield on Friday night courtesy of Arthur Mourgue’s late drop goal, and they sit 4th in the form table.

Leeds Rhinos, Salford Red Devils, St Helens, Castleford Tigers and Wigan have ALL won just two of their last five games, and sit locked on four points in this form table.

Huddersfield, London Broncos and Hull FC are then locked at the bottom of the form ladder with one win from their last five.

It’s the Black and Whites who officially sit bottom due to their inferior points difference, shipping 42 points at Leigh on Sunday and losing by 30 to see their points difference over their most recent five outings drop to -90.

Here is the updated form table in full, from top to bottom…

1. Hull KR – 10 points (PD: +94)

Hull KR head coach Willie Peters

Round 17: Hull FC 10-24 Hull KR (W)

Round 18: Leeds 12-20 Hull KR (W)

Round 19: Hull KR 40-16 London Broncos (W)

Round 20: Warrington 4-22 Hull KR (W)

Round 21: Hull KR 36-6 Castleford (W)

2. Leigh Leopards – 8 points (PD: +90)

Round 18: Leigh 36-6 London (W)

Round 19: Leigh 46-4 St Helens (W)

Round 20: Castleford 10-20 Leigh (W)

Round 2: Wigan 28-6 Leigh (L)

Round 21: Leigh 42-12 Hull FC (W)

3. Warrington Wolves – 8 points (PD: +58)

Warrington Wolves head coach Sam Burgess is interviewed by Sky Sports reporter Jenna Brooks ahead of a game in 2024

Round 17: Warrington 30-18 Leeds (W)

Round 18: St Helens 10-24 Warrington (W)

Round 19: Wigan 4-40 Warrington (W)

Round 20: Warrington 4-22 Hull KR (L)

Round 21: London 22-36 Warrington (W)

4. Catalans Dragons – 6 points (PD: +21)

Round 17: Catalans 20-0 Salford (W)

Round 18: Castleford 24-18 Catalans (L)

Round 19: Catalans 24-16 Hull FC (W)

Round 20: London 12-10 Catalans (L)

Round 21: Huddersfield 22-23 Catalans (W)

5. Leeds Rhinos – 4 points (PD: +28)

Leeds Rhinos head coach Brad Arthur

Round 17: Warrington 30-18 Leeds (L)

Round 18: Leeds 12-20 Hull KR (L)

Round 19: Huddersfield 6-34 Leeds (W)

Round 20: Salford 22-16 Leeds (L)

Round 21: Leeds 30-4 Wigan (W)

6. Salford Red Devils – 4 points (PD: -15)

Round 17: Catalans 20-0 Salford (L)

Round 18: Huddersfield 18-8 Salford (L)

Round 19: Salford 30-22 Castleford (W)

Round 20: Salford 22-16 Leeds (W)

Round 21: St Helens 17-16 Salford (L)

7. St Helens – 4 points (PD: -19)

St Helens head coach Paul Wellens

Round 17: Wigan 16-12 St Helens (L)

Round 18: St Helens 10-24 Warrington (L)

Round 19: Leigh 46-4 St Helens (L)

Round 20: Hull FC 6-46 St Helens (W)

Round 21: St Helens 17-16 Salford (W)

8. Castleford Tigers – 4 points (PD: -28)

Round 17: London 20-34 Castleford (W)

Round 18: Castleford 24-18 Catalans (W)

Round 19: Salford 30-22 Castleford (L)

Round 20: Castleford 10-20 Leigh (L)

Round 21: Hull KR 36-6 Castleford

9. Wigan Warriors – 4 points (PD: -28)

Wigan Warriors head coach Matt Peet

Round 18: Hull FC 24-22 Wigan (L)

Round 19: Wigan 4-40 Warrington (L)

Round 20: Wigan 28-14 Huddersfield (W)

Round 2: Wigan 28-6 Leigh (W)

Round 21: Leeds 30-4 Wigan (L)

10. Huddersfield Giants – 2 points (PD: -39)

Round 17: Leigh 20-16 Huddersfield (L)

Round 18: Huddersfield 18-8 Salford (W)

Round 19: Huddersfield 6-34 Leeds (L)

Round 20: Wigan 28-14 Huddersfield (L)

Round 21: Huddersfield 22-23 Catalans (L)

11. London Broncos – 2 points (PD: -80)

London Broncos head coach Mike Eccles

Round 17: London 20-34 Castleford (L)

Round 18: Leigh 36-6 London (L)

Round 19: Hull KR 40-16 London (L)

Round 20: London 12-10 Catalans (W)

Round 21: London 22-36 Warrington (L)

12. Hull FC – 2 points (PD: -90)

Round 17: Hull FC 10-24 Hull KR (L)

Round 18: Hull FC 24-22 Wigan (W)

Round 19: Catalans 24-16 Hull FC (L)

Round 20: Hull FC 6-46 St Helens (L)

Round 21: Leigh 42-12 Hull FC (L)