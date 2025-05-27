Super League Form Table: Hull KR and Wigan boast perfect records with Warrington TENTH

Form doesn’t decide everything in sport, but it certainly counts for a lot: and rugby league is no different in that regard.

At any given point in a season, there’s always soarers and strugglers aplenty, and both of those are undoubtedly evident in Super League this year.

In terms of form, you can look at it over any length of period you like. Five games is the chosen standard for us, so here’s a look at how the Super League table would look if it was determined solely by how each team has fared over the most recent five rounds.

For absolute clarity and to keep things fair, only Super League games are included. Games in any other competition, including the Challenge Cup are excluded.

From bottom to top, here is that table…

12. Salford Red Devils – 0 points (PD: -198)

Salford Red Devils head coach Paul Rowley

Round 8: Catalans 38-10 Salford (L)

Round 9: Salford 6-28 Leigh (L)

Round 10 (Magic Weekend): Hull KR 54-0 Salford (L)

Round 11: Castleford 48-16 Salford (L)

Round 12: Wakefield 72-10 Salford (L)

11. Huddersfield Giants – 2 points (PD: -114)

Round 8: Leeds 28-6 Huddersfield (L)

Round 9: Huddersfield 12-30 Castleford (L)

Round 10 (Magic Weekend): Huddersfield 12-10 Hull FC (W)

Round 11: Hull KR 34-0 Huddersfield (L)

Round 12: Huddersfield 4-46 St Helens (L)

10. Warrington Wolves – 2 points (PD: -41)

Warrington Wolves head coach Sam Burgess

Round 8: Leigh 18-14 Warrington (L)

Round 9: Warrington 32-18 St Helens (W)

Round 10 (Magic Weekend): Wigan 22-20 Warrington (L)

Round 11: Wakefield 40-10 Warrington (L)

Round 12: Warrington 12-31 Hull KR (L)

9. Hull FC – 2 points (PD: -28)

Round 8: Hull FC 14-28 Hull KR (L)

Round 9: Hull FC 12-36 Wigan (L)

Round 10 (Magic Weekend): Huddersfield 12-10 Hull FC (L)

Round 11: Leeds 18-16 Hull FC (L)

Round 12: Leigh 12-26 Hull FC (W)

8. Catalans Dragons – 4 points (PD: -58)

Interim Catalans head coach Joel Tomkins pictured back in 2021 during his time as a Dragons player

Round 8: Catalans 38-10 Salford (W)

Round 9: Catalans 24-20 Wakefield (W)

Round 10 (Magic Weekend): Leigh 26-24 Catalans (L)

Round 11: St Helens 40-0 Catalans (L)

Round 12: Catalans 0-48 Wigan (L)

7. Castleford Tigers – 4 points (PD: +2)

Round 8: Wakefield 13-12 Castleford (L)

Round 9: Huddersfield 12-30 Castleford (W)

Round 10 (Magic Weekend): Castleford 8-32 Wakefield (L)

Round 11: Castleford 48-16 Salford (W)

Round 12: Castleford 6-29 Leeds (L)

6. St Helens – 4 points (PD: +45)

St Helens head coach Paul Wellens speaks to Sky Sports ahead of a game in 2025

Round 8: Wigan 24-14 St Helens (L)

Round 9: Warrington 32-18 St Helens (L)

Round 10 (Magic Weekend): St Helens 4-17 Leeds (L)

Round 11: St Helens 40-0 Catalans (W)

Round 12: Huddersfield 4-46 St Helens (W)

5. Leigh Leopards – 6 points (PD: +6)

Round 8: Leigh 18-14 Warrington (W)

Round 9: Salford 6-28 Leigh (W)

Round 10 (Magic Weekend): Leigh 26-24 Catalans (W)

Round 11: Wigan 36-28 Leigh (L)

Round 12: Leigh 12-26 Hull FC (L)

4. Leeds Rhinos – 8 points (PD: +54)

Leeds Rhinos head coach Brad Arthur

Round 8: Leeds 28-6 Huddersfield (W)

Round 9: Leeds 14-20 Hull KR (L)

Round 10 (Magic Weekend): St Helens 4-17 Leeds (W)

Round 11: Leeds 18-16 Hull FC (W)

Round 12: Castleford 6-29 Leeds (W)

3. Wakefield Trinity – 8 points (PD: +113)

Round 8: Wakefield 13-12 Castleford (W)

Round 9: Catalans 24-20 Wakefield (L)

Round 10 (Magic Weekend): Castleford 8-32 Wakefield (W)

Round 11: Wakefield 40-10 Warrington (W)

Round 12: Wakefield 72-10 Salford (W)

2. Wigan Warriors – 10 points (PD: +92)

Wigan Warriors head coach Matt Peet

Round 8: Wigan 24-14 St Helens (W)

Round 9: Hull FC 12-36 Wigan (W)

Round 10 (Magic Weekend): Wigan 22-20 Warrington (W)

Round 11: Wigan 36-28 Leigh (L)

Round 12: Catalans 0-48 Wigan (W)

1. Hull KR – 10 points (PD: +137)

Round 8: Hull FC 14-28 Hull KR (W)

Round 9: Leeds 14-20 Hull KR (W)

Round 10 (Magic Weekend): Hull KR 54-0 Salford (W)

Round 11: Hull KR 34-0 Huddersfield (W)

Round 12: Warrington 12-31 Hull KR (W)