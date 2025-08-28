Super League form table: Leeds and St Helens soaring with Warrington 9th…

Form doesn’t decide everything in sport, but it certainly counts for a lot: and rugby league is no different in that regard.

At any given point in a season, there’s always soarers and strugglers aplenty, and both of those are undoubtedly evident in Super League this year.

In terms of form, you can look at it over any length of period you like. Five games is the chosen standard for us, so here’s a look at how the Super League table would look if it was determined solely by how each team has fared over the most recent five rounds.

From bottom to top, here is that table…

12. Salford Red Devils – 0 points (PD: -252)

Salford Red Devils head coach Paul Rowley

Round 19: Leeds 42-6 Salford (L)

Round 20: Salford 12-74 Hull KR (L)

Round 21: Hull FC 80-6 Salford (L)

Round 22: Salford 0-48 Wakefield (L)*

Round 23: Leigh 38-6 Salford (L)

*48-0 walkover awarded to Wakefield after Salford cancelled the fixture over player welfare concerns

11. Castleford Tigers – 2 points (PD: -156)

Round 19: Castleford 20-14 Warrington (W)

Round 20: St Helens 40-0 Castleford (L)

Round 21: Hull KR 36-6 Castleford (L)

Round 22: Castleford 6-64 Leeds (L)

Round 23: Catalans 38-4 Castleford (L)

10. Catalans Dragons – 2 points (PD: -24)

Catalans Dragons assistant Ryan Sheridan (left) and head coach Joel Tomkins (right)

Round 19: Catalans 6-34 Hull KR (L)

Round 20: Wigan 28-18 Catalans (L)

Round 21: Huddersfield 18-6 Catalans (L)

Round 22: Warrington 30-22 Catalans (L)

Round 23: Catalans 38-4 Castleford (W)

9. Warrington Wolves – 2 points (PD: -21)

Round 19: Castleford 20-14 Warrington (L)

Round 20: Leigh 20-16 Warrington (L)

Round 21: Warrington 18-24 Wigan (L)

Round 22: Warrington 30-22 Catalans (W)

Round 23: Huddersfield 23-10 Warrington (L)

8. Huddersfield Giants – 6 points (PD: -43)

Huddersfield Giants head coach Luke Robinson

Round 19: Huddersfield 10-46 Wakefield (L)

Round 20: Hull FC 14-30 Huddersfield (W)

Round 21: Huddersfield 18-6 Catalans (W)

Round 22: St Helens 52-4 Huddersfield (L)

Round 23: Huddersfield 23-10 Warrington (W)

7. Wakefield Trinity – 6 points (PD: +13)

Round 19: Huddersfield 10-46 Wakefield (W)

Round 20: Wakefield 15-14 Leeds (W)

Round 21: Wakefield 4-34 St Helens (L)

Round 22: Salford 0-48 Wakefield (W)*

Round 23: Wigan 44-2 Wakefield (L)

6. Leigh Leopards – 6 points (PD: +34)

Leigh Leopards head coach Adrian Lam

Round 19: St Helens 4-16 Leigh (W)

Round 20: Leigh 20-16 Warrington (W)

Round 21: Leigh 14-22 Leeds (L)

Round 22: Hull FC 18-12 Leigh (L)

Round 23: Leigh 38-6 Salford (W)

= Wigan Warriors – 6 points (PD: +34)

Round 19: Wigan 12-32 Hull FC (L)

Round 20: Wigan 28-18 Catalans (W)

Round 21: Warrington 18-24 Wigan (W)

Round 22: Wigan 6-10 Hull KR (L)

Round 23: Wigan 44-2 Wakefield (W)

4. Hull FC – 6 points (PD: +78)

Hull FC head coach John Cartwright

Round 19: Wigan 12-32 Hull FC (W)

Round 20: Hull FC 14-30 Huddersfield (L)

Round 21: Hull FC 80-6 Salford (W)

Round 22: Hull FC 18-12 Leigh (W)

Round 23: St Helens 16-10 Hull FC (L)

3. Hull KR – 8 points (PD: +102)

Round 19: Catalans 6-34 Hull KR (W)

Round 20: Salford 12-74 Hull KR (W)

Round 21: Hull KR 36-6 Castleford (W)

Round 22: Wigan 6-10 Hull KR (W)

Round 23: Leeds 28-6 Hull KR (L)

2. St Helens – 8 points (PD: +112)

St Helens head coach Paul Wellens

Round 19: St Helens 4-16 Leigh (L)

Round 20: St Helens 40-0 Castleford (W)

Round 21: Wakefield 4-34 St Helens (W)

Round 22: St Helens 52-4 Huddersfield (W)

Round 23: St Helens 16-10 Hull FC (W)

1. Leeds Rhinos – 8 points (PD: +123)