Form doesn’t decide everything in sport, but it certainly counts for a lot: and rugby league is no different in that regard.

At any given point in a season, there’s always soarers and strugglers aplenty, and both of those are undoubtedly evident in Super League this year.

In terms of form, you can look at it over any length of period you like.

Five games is the chosen standard for us, so here’s a look at how the Super League table would look if it was determined solely by how each team has fared over the most recent five rounds.

From bottom to top, here is that table…

14. Hull FC – 0 points (PD: -46)

Hull FC’s interim head coach Andy Last speaks during a press conference in 2026

Round 16: Hull FC 16-20 Wigan (L)

Round 17 (Magic Weekend): Hull KR 26-12 Hull FC (L)

Round 18: York 20-16 Hull FC (L)

Round 19: Hull FC 22-32 Leigh (L)

Round 20: Hull FC 20-34 Hull KR (L)

13. Bradford Bulls – 2 points (PD: -92)

Round 16: Bradford 10-40 St Helens (L)

Round 17 (Magic Weekend): Leeds 50-16 Bradford (L)

Round 18: Huddersfield 14-30 Bradford (W)

Round 19: Bradford 12-26 Wakefield (L)

Round 20: Leeds 42-12 Bradford (L)

12. Castleford Tigers – 2 points (PD: -90)

Round 16: Castleford 14-20 York (L)

Round 17 (Magic Weekend): Wakefield 48-6 Castleford (L)

Round 18: Leigh 24-18 Castleford (L)

Round 19: Castleford 36-34 Leeds (W)

Round 20: Wakefield 52-14 Castleford (L)

11. Catalans Dragons – 2 points (PD: -80)

Catalans Dragons head coach John Cartwright

Round 16: Warrington 18-16 Catalans (L)

Round 17 (Magic Weekend): Catalans 18-60 Toulouse (L)

Round 18: Catalans 6-28 Leeds (L)

Round 19: St Helens 34-18 Catalans (L)

Round 20: Toulouse 16-18 Catalans (W)

10. Huddersfield Giants – 2 points (PD: -46)

Round 16: Wakefield 29-23 Huddersfield (L)

Round 17 (Magic Weekend): Huddersfield 24-36 York (L)

Round 18: Huddersfield 14-30 Bradford (L)

Round 19: Huddersfield 10-24 Wigan (L)

Round 20: York 22-24 Huddersfield (W)

9. Hull KR – 4 points (PD: -34)

Round 16: Leeds 34-8 Hull KR (L)

Round 17 (Magic Weekend): Hull KR 26-12 Hull FC (W)

Round 18: Hull KR 6-20 Wakefield (L)

Round 19: Warrington 34-12 Hull KR (L)

Round 20: Hull FC 20-34 Hull KR (W)

8. St Helens – 4 points (PD: -24)

St Helens’ interim head coach Eamon O’Carroll

Round 16: Bradford 10-40 St Helens (W)

Round 17 (Magic Weekend): Wigan 16-14 St Helens (L)

Round 18: St Helens 0-46 Toulouse (L)

Round 19: St Helens 34-18 Catalans (W)

Round 20: Wigan 38-16 St Helens (L)

7. Warrington Wolves – 4 points (PD: -22)

Round 16: Warrington 18-16 Catalans (W)

Round 17 (Magic Weekend): Leigh 24-6 Warrington (L)

Round 18: Wigan 30-18 Warrington (L)

Round 19: Warrington 34-12 Hull KR (W)

Round 20: Leigh 28-12 Warrington (L)

6. York Knights – 6 points (PD: +12)

Round 16: Castleford 14-20 York (W)

Round 17 (Magic Weekend): Huddersfield 24-36 York (W)

Round 18: York 20-16 Hull FC (W)

Round 19: Toulouse 30-22 York (L)

Round 20: York 22-24 Huddersfield (L)

5. Toulouse Olympique – 6 points (PD: +70)

Toulouse Ollympique head coach Sylvain Houles (centre) pictured in discussions with members of his staff ahead of a game in 2026

Round 16: Toulouse 16-40 Leigh (L)

Round 17 (Magic Weekend): Catalans 18-60 Toulouse (W)

Round 18: St Helens 0-46 Toulouse (W)

Round 19: Toulouse 30-22 York (W)

Round 20: Toulouse 16-18 Catalans (L)

4. Leeds Rhinos – 8 points (PD: +110)

Round 16: Leeds 34-8 Hull KR (W)

Round 17 (Magic Weekend): Leeds 50-16 Bradford (W)

Round 18: Catalans 6-28 Leeds (W)

Round 19: Castleford 36-34 Leeds (L)

Round 20: Leeds 42-12 Bradford (W)

3. Wigan Warriors – 10 points (PD: +54)

Round 16: Hull FC 16-20 Wigan (W)

Round 17 (Magic Weekend): Wigan 16-14 St Helens (W)

Round 18: Wigan 30-18 Warrington (W)

Round 19: Huddersfield 10-24 Wigan (W)

Round 20: Wigan 38-16 St Helens (W)

2. Leigh Leopards – 10 points (PD: +74)

Leigh Leopards head coach Adrian Lam

Round 16: Toulouse 16-40 Leigh (W)

Round 17 (Magic Weekend): Leigh 24-6 Warrington (W)

Round 18: Leigh 24-18 Castleford (W)

Round 19: Hull FC 22-32 Leigh (W)

Round 20: Leigh 28-12 Warrington (W)

1. Wakefield Trinity – 10 points (PD: +114)

Round 16: Wakefield 29-23 Huddersfield (W)

Round 17 (Magic Weekend): Wakefield 48-6 Castleford (W)

Round 18: Hull KR 6-20 Wakefield (W)

Round 19: Bradford 12-26 Wakefield (W)

Round 20: Wakefield 52-14 Castleford (W)