Form doesn’t decide everything in sport, but it certainly counts for a lot: and rugby league is no different in that regard.

At any given point in a season, there’s always soarers and strugglers aplenty, and both of those are undoubtedly evident in Super League this year.

In terms of form, you can look at it over any length of period you like.

Five games is the chosen standard for us, so here’s a look at how the Super League table would look if it was determined solely by how each team has fared over their most recent five outings.

For every side except Hull KR and Warrington, that run spans Rounds 20 to 24.

As Rovers and Wire played their re-arranged Round 2 clash earlier this month, which was initially scheduled for February, their form run includes Rounds 21 to 24 as well as that.

From bottom to top, here is that table…

14. Bradford Bulls – 0 points (PD: -172)

Bradford Bulls head coach Kurt Haggerty

Round 20: Leeds 42-12 Bradford (L)

Round 21: Hull KR 40-16 Bradford (L)

Round 22: Bradford 4-42 Warrington (L)

Round 23: Bradford 6-34 Wigan (L)

Round 24: Leigh 62-10 Bradford (L)

13. Castleford Tigers – 2 points (PD: -132)

Round 20: Wakefield 52-14 Castleford (L)

Round 21: Castleford 18-48 Warrington (L)

Round 22: Castleford 0-44 Hull KR (L)

Round 23: Hull FC 14-18 Castleford (W)

Round 24: St Helens 36-12 Castleford (L)

12. York Knights – 2 points (PD: -78)

Round 20: York 22-24 Huddersfield (L)

Round 21: York 34-32 St Helens (W)

Round 22: Leigh 22-14 York (L)

Round 23: Warrington 30-10 York (L)

Round 24: York 16-66 Leeds (L)

11. Toulouse Olympique – 2 points (PD: -74)

Round 20: Toulouse 16-18 Catalans (L)

Round 21: Leeds 46-0 Toulouse (L)

Round 22: Wigan 48-18 Toulouse (L)

Round 23: Toulouse 10-26 Huddersfield (L)

Round 24: Hull KR 12-32 Toulouse (W)

10. Catalans Dragons – 2 points (PD: -59)

Catalans Dragons head coach John Cartwright

Round 20: Toulouse 16-18 Catalans (W)

Round 21: Catalans 12-32 Wakefield (L)

Round 22: Huddersfield 42-20 Catalans (L)

Round 23: Hull KR 28-10 Catalans (L)

Round 24: Catalans 26-27 Hull FC (L)

9. Hull FC – 4 points (PD: -9)

Round 20: Hull FC 20-34 Hull KR (L)

Round 21: Huddersfield 22-16 Hull FC (L)

Round 22: St Helens 18-32 Hull FC (W)

Round 23: Hull FC 14-18 Castleford (L)

Round 24: Catalans 26-27 Hull FC (W)

8. Wakefield Trinity – 4 points (PD: +12)

Round 20: Wakefield 52-14 Castleford (W)

Round 21: Catalans 12-32 Wakefield (W)

Round 22: Wakefield 22-24 Leeds (L)

Round 23: Wakefield 16-46 St Helens (L)

Round 24: Wigan 26-12 Wakefield (L)

7. St Helens – 4 points (PD: +16)

Round 20: Wigan 38-16 St Helens (L)

Round 21: York 34-32 St Helens (L)

Round 22: St Helens 18-32 Hull FC (L)

Round 23: Wakefield 16-46 St Helens (W)

Round 24: St Helens 36-12 Castleford (W)

6. Hull KR – 6 points (PD: +60)

Hull KR head coach Willie Peters arrives ahead of a game in 2026

Round 21: Hull KR 40-16 Bradford (W)

Round 22: Castleford 0-44 Hull KR (W)

Round 23: Hull KR 28-10 Catalans (W)

Round 2 (Re-arranged): Hull KR 28-34 Warrington (L)

Round 24: Hull KR 12-32 Toulouse (L)

5. Huddersfield Giants – 8 points (PD: +36)

Round 20: York 22-24 Huddersfield (W)

Round 21: Huddersfield 22-16 Hull FC (W)

Round 22: Huddersfield 42-20 Catalans (W)

Round 23: Toulouse 10-26 Huddersfield (W)

Round 24: Warrington 34-24 Huddersfield (L)

4. Leigh Leopards – 8 points (PD: +68)

Round 20: Leigh 28-12 Warrington (W)

Round 21: Leigh 8-20 Wigan (L)

Round 22: Leigh 22-14 York (W)

Round 23: Leeds 16-20 Leigh (W)

Round 24: Leigh 62-10 Bradford (W)

3. Leeds Rhinos – 8 points (PD: +124)

Round 20: Leeds 42-12 Bradford (W)

Round 21: Leeds 46-0 Toulouse (W)

Round 22: Wakefield 22-24 Leeds (W)

Round 23: Leeds 16-20 Leigh (L)

Round 24: York 16-66 Leeds (W)

2. Warrington Wolves – 10 points (PD: +104)

Warrington Wolves head coach Sam Burgess

Round 21: Castleford 18-48 Warrington (W)

Round 22: Bradford 4-42 Warrington (W)

Round 23: Warrington 30-10 York (W)

Round 2 (Re-arranged): Hull KR 28-34 Warrington (W)

Round 24: Warrington 34-24 Huddersfield (W)

1. Wigan Warriors – 10 points (PD: +106)

Round 20: Wigan 38-16 St Helens (W)

Round 21: Leigh 8-20 Wigan (W)

Round 22: Wigan 48-18 Toulouse (W)

Round 23: Bradford 6-34 Wigan (W)

Round 24: Wigan 26-12 Wakefield (W)

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