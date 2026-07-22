Form doesn’t decide everything in sport, but it certainly counts for a lot: and rugby league is no different in that regard.

At any given point in a season, there’s always soarers and strugglers aplenty, and both of those are undoubtedly evident in Super League this year.

In terms of form, you can look at it over any length of period you like.

Five games is the chosen standard for us, so here’s a look at how the Super League table would look if it was determined solely by how each team has fared over the most recent five rounds.

From bottom to top, here is that table…

14. Huddersfield Giants – 0 points (PD: -80)

Huddersfield Giants head coach Jim Lenihan

Round 15: St Helens 38-6 Huddersfield (L)

Round 16: Wakefield 29-23 Huddersfield (L)

Round 17 (Magic Weekend): Huddersfield 24-36 York (L)

Round 18: Huddersfield 14-30 Bradford (L)

Round 19: Huddersfield 10-24 Wigan (L)

13. Hull FC – 0 points (PD: -58)

Round 15: Hull FC 10-36 Wakefield (L)

Round 16: Hull FC 16-20 Wigan (L)

Round 17 (Magic Weekend): Hull KR 26-12 Hull FC (L)

Round 18: York 20-16 Hull FC (L)

Round 19: Hull FC 22-32 Leigh (L)

12. Bradford Bulls – 2 points (PD: -72)

Round 15: Catalans 34-24 Bradford (L)

Round 16: Bradford 10-40 St Helens (L)

Round 17 (Magic Weekend): Leeds 50-16 Bradford (L)

Round 18: Huddersfield 14-30 Bradford (W)

Round 19: Bradford 12-26 Wakefield (L)

= Catalans Dragons – 2 points (PD: -72)

Catalans Dragons head coach John Cartwright

Round 15: Catalans 34-24 Bradford (W)

Round 16: Warrington 18-16 Catalans (L)

Round 17 (Magic Weekend): Catalans 18-60 Toulouse (L)

Round 18: Catalans 6-28 Leeds (L)

Round 19: St Helens 34-18 Catalans (L)

* Unable to be separated from Bradford due to identical points for (92) and points against (164)

10. Hull KR – 4 points (PD: -34)

Round 15: Hull KR 22-8 Leigh (W)

Round 16: Leeds 34-8 Hull KR (L)

Round 17 (Magic Weekend): Hull KR 26-12 Hull FC (W)

Round 18: Hull KR 6-20 Wakefield (L)

Round 19: Warrington 34-12 Hull KR (L)

9. Warrington Wolves – 4 points (PD: -34)

Round 15: Warrington 6-34 Leeds (L)

Round 16: Warrington 18-16 Catalans (W)

Round 17 (Magic Weekend): Leigh 24-6 Warrington (L)

Round 18: Wigan 30-18 Warrington (L)

Round 19: Warrington 34-12 Hull KR (W)

* Ahead of Hull KR on points for: 82 (Wire) compared to 74 (Hull KR)

8. Castleford Tigers – 4 points (PD: -34)

Castleford Tigers head coach Ryan Carr pictured ahead of a game in 2026

Round 15: Castleford 36-18 Toulouse (W)

Round 16: Castleford 14-20 York (L)

Round 17 (Magic Weekend): Wakefield 48-6 Castleford (L)

Round 18: Leigh 24-18 Castleford (L)

Round 19: Castleford 36-34 Leeds (W)

* Ahead of Warrington on points for: 110 (Cas) compared to 82 (Wire)

7. York Knights – 6 points (PD: -38)

Round 15: York 20-72 Wigan (L)

Round 16: Castleford 14-20 York (W)

Round 17 (Magic Weekend): Huddersfield 24-36 York (W)

Round 18: York 20-16 Hull FC (W)

Round 19: Toulouse 30-22 York (L)

6. St Helens – 6 points (PD: +30)

Round 15: St Helens 38-6 Huddersfield (W)

Round 16: Bradford 10-40 St Helens (W)

Round 17 (Magic Weekend): Wigan 16-14 St Helens (L)

Round 18: St Helens 0-46 Toulouse (L)

Round 19: St Helens 34-18 Catalans (W)

5. Toulouse Olympique – 6 points (PD: +54)

Toulouse Ollympique head coach Sylvain Houles (centre) pictured in discussions with members of his staff ahead of a game in 2026

Round 15: Castleford 36-18 Toulouse (L)

Round 16: Toulouse 16-40 Leigh (L)

Round 17 (Magic Weekend): Catalans 18-60 Toulouse (W)

Round 18: St Helens 0-46 Toulouse (W)

Round 19: Toulouse 30-22 York (W)

4. Leigh Leopards – 8 points (PD: +44)

Round 15: Hull KR 22-8 Leigh (L)

Round 16: Toulouse 16-40 Leigh (W)

Round 17 (Magic Weekend): Leigh 24-6 Warrington (W)

Round 18: Leigh 24-18 Castleford (W)

Round 19: Hull FC 22-32 Leigh (W)

3. Leeds Rhinos – 8 points (PD: +108)

Round 15: Warrington 6-34 Leeds (W)

Round 16: Leeds 34-8 Hull KR (W)

Round 17 (Magic Weekend): Leeds 50-16 Bradford (W)

Round 18: Catalans 6-28 Leeds (W)

Round 19: Castleford 36-34 Leeds (L)

2. Wigan Warriors – 10 points (PD: +84)

Wigan Warriors head coach Matt Peet

Round 15: York 20-72 Wigan (W)

Round 16: Hull FC 16-20 Wigan (W)

Round 17 (Magic Weekend): Wigan 16-14 St Helens (W)

Round 18: Wigan 30-18 Warrington (W)

Round 19: Huddersfield 10-24 Wigan (W)

1. Wakefield Trinity – 10 points (PD: +102)

Round 15: Hull FC 10-36 Wakefield (W)

Round 16: Wakefield 29-23 Huddersfield (W)

Round 17 (Magic Weekend): Wakefield 48-6 Castleford (W)

Round 18: Hull KR 6-20 Wakefield (W)

Round 19: Bradford 12-26 Wakefield (W)

WATCH THE NEW EPISODE OF THE LRL PODCAST!