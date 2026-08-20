Form doesn’t decide everything in sport, but it certainly counts for a lot: and rugby league is no different in that regard.

At any given point in a season, there’s always soarers and strugglers aplenty, and both of those are undoubtedly evident in Super League this year.

In terms of form, you can look at it over any length of period you like.

Five games is the chosen standard for us, so here’s a look at how the Super League table would look if it was determined solely by how each team has fared over their most recent five outings.

For every side except Hull KR and Warrington, that run spans Rounds 19 to 23.

As Rovers and Wire played their re-arranged clash initially scheduled for February on Tuesday night, their form run includes Rounds 20 to 23 as well as that Round 2 clash.

From bottom to top, here is that table…

14. Bradford Bulls – 0 points (PD: -134)

Bradford Bulls head coach Kurt Haggerty

Round 19: Bradford 12-26 Wakefield (L)

Round 20: Leeds 42-12 Bradford (L)

Round 21: Hull KR 40-16 Bradford (L)

Round 22: Bradford 4-42 Warrington (L)

Round 23: Bradford 6-34 Wigan (L)

13. Toulouse Olympique – 2 points (PD: -86)

Round 19: Toulouse 30-22 York (W)

Round 20: Toulouse 16-18 Catalans (L)

Round 21: Leeds 46-0 Toulouse (L)

Round 22: Wigan 48-18 Toulouse (L)

Round 23: Toulouse 10-26 Huddersfield (L)

12. Catalans Dragons – 2 points (PD: -74)

Round 19: St Helens 34-18 Catalans (L)

Round 20: Toulouse 16-18 Catalans (W)

Round 21: Catalans 12-32 Wakefield (W)

Round 22: Huddersfield 42-20 Catalans (L)

Round 23: Hull KR 28-10 Catalans (W)

11. York Knights – 2 points (PD: -36)

Round 19: Toulouse 30-22 York (L)

Round 20: York 22-24 Huddersfield (L)

Round 21: York 34-32 St Helens (W)

Round 22: Leigh 22-14 York (L)

Round 23: Warrington 30-10 York (L)

10. Hull FC – 2 points (PD: -20)

Hull FC’s interim head coach Andy Last speaks to Sky Sports following a game in 2026

Round 19: Hull FC 22-32 Leigh (L)

Round 20: Hull FC 20-34 Hull KR (L)

Round 21: Huddersfield 22-16 Hull FC (L)

Round 22: St Helens 18-32 Hull FC (W)

Round 23: Hull FC 14-18 Castleford (L)

9. Castleford Tigers – 4 points (PD: -106)

Round 19: Castleford 36-34 Leeds (W)

Round 20: Wakefield 52-14 Castleford (L)

Round 21: Castleford 18-48 Warrington (L)

Round 22: Castleford 0-44 Hull KR (L)

Round 23: Hull FC 14-18 Castleford (W)

8. St Helens – 4 points (PD: +8)

Round 19: St Helens 34-18 Catalans (W)

Round 20: Wigan 38-16 St Helens (L)

Round 21: York 34-32 St Helens (L)

Round 22: St Helens 18-32 Hull FC (L)

Round 23: Wakefield 16-46 St Helens (W)

7. Wakefield Trinity – 6 points (PD: +40)

Round 19: Bradford 12-26 Wakefield (W)

Round 20: Wakefield 52-14 Castleford (W)

Round 21: Catalans 12-32 Wakefield (W)

Round 22: Wakefield 22-24 Leeds (L)

Round 23: Wakefield 16-46 St Helens (L)

6. Leeds Rhinos – 6 points (PD: +72)

Leeds Rhinos head coach Brad Arthur speaks to the media during a press conference in 2026

Round 19: Castleford 36-34 Leeds (L)

Round 20: Leeds 42-12 Bradford (W)

Round 21: Leeds 46-0 Toulouse (W)

Round 22: Wakefield 22-24 Leeds (W)

Round 23: Leeds 16-20 Leigh (L)

5. Leigh Leopards – 8 points (PD: +26)

Round 19: Hull FC 22-32 Leigh (W)

Round 20: Leigh 28-12 Warrington (W)

Round 21: Leigh 8-20 Wigan (L)

Round 22: Leigh 22-14 York (W)

Round 23: Leeds 16-20 Leigh (W)

4. Huddersfield Giants – 8 points (PD: +32)

Round 19: Huddersfield 10-24 Wigan (L)

Round 20: York 22-24 Huddersfield (W)

Round 21: Huddersfield 22-16 Hull FC (W)

Round 22: Huddersfield 42-20 Catalans (W)

Round 23: Toulouse 10-26 Huddersfield (W)

3. Warrington Wolves – 8 points (PD: +78)

Round 20: Leigh 28-12 Warrington (L)

Round 21: Castleford 18-48 Warrington (W)

Round 22: Bradford 4-42 Warrington (W)

Round 23: Warrington 30-10 York (W)

Round 2 (Re-arranged): Hull KR 28-34 Warrington (W)

2. Hull KR – 8 points (PD: +94)

Head coach Willie Peters applauds the Hull KR supporters following a game

Round 20: Hull FC 20-34 Hull KR (W)

Round 21: Hull KR 40-16 Bradford (W)

Round 22: Castleford 0-44 Hull KR (W)

Round 23: Hull KR 28-10 Catalans (W)

Round 2 (Re-arranged): Hull KR 28-34 Warrington (L)

1. Wigan Warriors – 10 points (PD: +106)

Round 19: Huddersfield 10-24 Wigan (W)

Round 20: Wigan 38-16 St Helens (W)

Round 21: Leigh 8-20 Wigan (W)

Round 22: Wigan 48-18 Toulouse (W)

Round 23: Bradford 6-34 Wigan (W)

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