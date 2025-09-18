Wigan among high-flying trio as Hull KR slump in latest Super League form table

Form doesn’t decide everything in sport, but it certainly counts for a lot: and rugby league is no different in that regard.

At any given point in a season, there’s always soarers and strugglers aplenty, and both of those are undoubtedly evident in Super League this year.

In terms of form, you can look at it over any length of period you like. Five games is the chosen standard for us, so here’s a look at how the Super League table would look if it was determined solely by how each team has fared over the most recent five rounds.

From bottom to top, here is that table…

12. Castleford Tigers – 2 points (PD: -184)

Castleford Tigers’ Director of Rugby Chris Chester

Round 22: Castleford 6-64 Leeds (L)

Round 23: Catalans 38-4 Castleford (L)

Round 24: Leigh 46-6 Castleford (L)

Round 25: Castleford 26-22 Wakefield (W)

Round 26: Wigan 62-6 Castleford (L)

11. Salford Red Devils – 2 points (PD: -82)

Round 22: Salford 0-48 Wakefield (L)*

Round 23: Leigh 38-6 Salford (L)

Round 24: Warrington 12-25 Salford (W)

Round 25: Salford 16-17 Catalans (L)

Round 26: Huddersfield 22-8 Salford (L)

*48-0 walkover awarded to Wakefield after Salford cancelled the fixture over player welfare concerns

10. Warrington Wolves – 2 points (PD: -72)

Warrington Wolves head coach Sam Burgess

Round 22: Warrington 30-22 Catalans (W)

Round 23: Huddersfield 23-10 Warrington (L)

Round 24: Warrington 12-25 Salford (L)

Round 25: Warrington 12-34 Leigh (L)

Round 26: Hull FC 34-2 Warrington (L)

9. Huddersfield Giants – 4 points (PD: -93)

Round 22: St Helens 52-4 Huddersfield (L)

Round 23: Huddersfield 23-10 Warrington (W)

Round 24: Wakefield 48-2 Huddersfield (L)

Round 25: Huddersfield 0-26 Leeds (L)

Round 26: Huddersfield 22-8 Salford (W)

8. Hull FC – 4 points (PD: -16)

Hull FC head coach John Cartwright

Round 22: Hull FC 18-12 Leigh (W)

Round 23: St Helens 16-10 Hull FC (L)

Round 24: Hull FC 0-34 Leeds (L)

Round 25: Hull KR 18-4 Hull FC (L)

Round 26: Hull FC 34-2 Warrington (W)

7. St Helens – 4 points (PD: +18)

Round 22: St Helens 52-4 Huddersfield (W)

Round 23: St Helens 16-10 Hull FC (W)

Round 24: Hull KR 12-8 St Helens (L)

Round 25: St Helens 4-18 Wigan (L)

Round 26: Leigh 28-10 St Helens (L)

6. Hull KR – 6 points (PD: -16)

Hull KR head coach Willie Peters

Round 22: Wigan 6-10 Hull KR (W)

Round 23: Leeds 28-6 Hull KR (L)

Round 24: Hull KR 12-8 St Helens (W)

Round 25: Hull KR 18-4 Hull FC (W)

Round 26: Wakefield 28-12 Hull KR (L)

5. Catalans Dragons – 6 points (PD: -1)

Round 22: Warrington 30-22 Catalans (L)

Round 23: Catalans 38-4 Castleford (W)

Round 24: Catalans 4-40 Wigan (L)

Round 25: Salford 16-17 Catalans (W)

Round 26: Leeds 8-16 Catalans (W)

4. Wakefield Trinity – 6 points (PD: +64)

Wakefield Trinity head coach Daryl Powell

Round 22: Salford 0-48 Wakefield (W)*

Round 23: Wigan 44-2 Wakefield (L)

Round 24: Wakefield 48-2 Huddersfield (W)

Round 25: Castleford 26-22 Wakefield (L)

Round 26: Wakefield 28-12 Hull KR (W)

*48-0 walkover awarded to Wakefield after Salford cancelled the fixture over player welfare concerns

3. Leigh Leopards – 8 points (PD: +106)

Round 22: Hull FC 18-12 Leigh (L)

Round 23: Leigh 38-6 Salford (W)

Round 24: Leigh 46-6 Castleford (W)

Round 25: Warrington 12-34 Leigh (W)

Round 26: Leigh 28-10 St Helens (W)

2. Leeds Rhinos – 8 points (PD: +132)

Leeds Rhinos head coach Brad Arthur

Round 22: Castleford 6-64 Leeds (W)

Round 23: Leeds 28-6 Hull KR (W)

Round 24: Hull FC 0-34 Leeds (W)

Round 25: Huddersfield 0-26 Leeds (W)

Round 26: Leeds 8-16 Catalans (L)

1. Wigan Warriors – 8 points (PD: +144)