Super League form table: Warrington 9th, St Helens 8th, Leigh 3rd…

Form doesn’t decide everything in sport, but it certainly counts for a lot: and rugby league is no different in that regard.

At any given point in a season, there’s always soarers and strugglers aplenty, and both of those are undoubtedly evident in Super League this year.

In terms of form, you can look at it over any length of period you like.

Five games is the chosen standard for us, so here’s a look at how the Super League table would look if it was determined solely by how each team has fared over the most recent five rounds.

From bottom to top, here is that table…

14. Huddersfield Giants – 0 points (PD: -90)

Huddersfield Giants head coach Jim Lenihan

Round 14: Hull FC 36-12 Huddersfield (L)

Round 15: St Helens 38-6 Huddersfield (L)

Round 16: Wakefield 29-23 Huddersfield (L)

Round 17 (Magic Weekend): Huddersfield 24-36 York (L)

Round 18: Huddersfield 14-30 Bradford (L)

13. Bradford Bulls – 2 points (PD: -84)

Round 14: Bradford 12-38 Leigh (L)

Round 15: Catalans 34-24 Bradford (L)

Round 16: Bradford 10-40 St Helens (L)

Round 17 (Magic Weekend): Leeds 50-16 Bradford (L)

Round 18: Huddersfield 14-30 Bradford (W)

12. Castleford Tigers – 2 points (PD: -42)

Round 14: Catalans 34-28 Castleford (L)

Round 15: Castleford 36-18 Toulouse (W)

Round 16: Castleford 14-20 York (L)

Round 17 (Magic Weekend): Wakefield 48-6 Castleford (L)

Round 18: Leigh 24-18 Castleford (L)

11. Hull FC – 2 points (PD: -24)

Hull FC’s interim head coach Andy Last speaks during a press conference in 2026

Round 14: Hull FC 36-12 Huddersfield (W)

Round 15: Hull FC 10-36 Wakefield (L)

Round 16: Hull FC 16-20 Wigan (L)

Round 17 (Magic Weekend): Hull KR 26-12 Hull FC (L)

Round 18: York 20-16 Hull FC (L)

10. Catalans Dragons – 4 points (PD: -50)

Round 14: Catalans 34-28 Castleford (W)

Round 15: Catalans 34-24 Bradford (W)

Round 16: Warrington 18-16 Catalans (L)

Round 17 (Magic Weekend): Catalans 18-60 Toulouse (L)

Round 18: Catalans 6-28 Leeds (L)

9. Warrington Wolves – 4 points (PD: -44)

Round 14: St Helens 6-18 Warrington (W)

Round 15: Warrington 6-34 Leeds (L)

Round 16: Warrington 18-16 Catalans (W)

Round 17 (Magic Weekend): Leigh 24-6 Warrington (L)

Round 18: Wigan 30-18 Warrington (L)

8. St Helens – 4 points (PD: +2)

St Helens head coach Paul Rowley

Round 14: St Helens 6-18 Warrington (L)

Round 15: St Helens 38-6 Huddersfield (W)

Round 16: Bradford 10-40 St Helens (W)

Round 17 (Magic Weekend): Wigan 16-14 St Helens (L)

Round 18: St Helens 0-46 Toulouse (L)

7. Toulouse Olympique – 4 points (PD: +24)

Round 14: Toulouse 24-48 Leeds (L)

Round 15: Castleford 36-18 Toulouse (L)

Round 16: Toulouse 16-40 Leigh (L)

Round 17 (Magic Weekend): Catalans 18-60 Toulouse (W)

Round 18: St Helens 0-46 Toulouse (W)

6. York Knights – 6 points (PD: -62)

Round 14: Hull KR 38-6 York (L)

Round 15: York 20-72 Wigan (L)

Round 16: Castleford 14-20 York (W)

Round 17 (Magic Weekend): Huddersfield 24-36 York (W)

Round 18: York 20-16 Hull FC (W)

5. Hull KR – 6 points (PD: +20)

Head coach Willie Peters applauds the Hull KR supporters following a game

Round 14: Hull KR 38-6 York (W)

Round 15: Hull KR 22-8 Leigh (W)

Round 16: Leeds 34-8 Hull KR (L)

Round 17 (Magic Weekend): Hull KR 26-12 Hull FC (W)

Round 18: Hull KR 6-20 Wakefield (L)

4. Wakefield Trinity – 8 points (PD: +50)

Round 14: Wakefield 10-48 Wigan (L)

Round 15: Hull FC 10-36 Wakefield (W)

Round 16: Wakefield 29-23 Huddersfield (W)

Round 17 (Magic Weekend): Wakefield 48-6 Castleford (W)

Round 18: Hull KR 6-20 Wakefield (W)

3. Leigh Leopards – 8 points (PD: +60)

Round 14: Bradford 12-38 Leigh (W)

Round 15: Hull KR 22-8 Leigh (L)

Round 16: Toulouse 16-40 Leigh (W)

Round 17 (Magic Weekend): Leigh 24-6 Warrington (W)

Round 18: Leigh 24-18 Castleford (W)

2. Wigan Warriors – 10 points (PD: +108)

Wigan Warriors head coach Matt Peet

Round 14: Wakefield 10-48 Wigan (W)

Round 15: York 20-72 Wigan (W)

Round 16: Hull FC 16-20 Wigan (W)

Round 17 (Magic Weekend): Wigan 16-14 St Helens (W)

Round 18: Wigan 30-18 Warrington (W)

1. Leeds Rhinos – 10 points (PD: +134)

Round 14: Toulouse 24-48 Leeds (W)

Round 15: Warrington 6-34 Leeds (W)

Round 16: Leeds 34-8 Hull KR (W)

Round 17 (Magic Weekend): Leeds 50-16 Bradford (W)

Round 18: Catalans 6-28 Leeds (W)