Form doesn’t decide everything in sport, but it certainly counts for a lot: and rugby league is no different in that regard.

At any given point in a season, there’s always soarers and strugglers aplenty, and both of those are undoubtedly evident in Super League this year.

In terms of form, you can look at it over any length of period you like.

Five games is the chosen standard for us, so here’s a look at how the Super League table would look if it was determined solely by how each team has fared over the most recent five rounds.

From bottom to top, here is that table…

14. Castleford Tigers – 2 points (PD: -116)

Castleford Tigers’ Director of Rugby Chris Chester

Round 18: Leigh 24-18 Castleford (L)

Round 19: Castleford 36-34 Leeds (W)

Round 20: Wakefield 52-14 Castleford (L)

Round 21: Castleford 18-48 Warrington (L)

Round 22: Castleford 0-44 Hull KR (L)

13. Bradford Bulls – 2 points (PD: -90)

Round 18: Huddersfield 14-30 Bradford (W)

Round 19: Bradford 12-26 Wakefield (L)

Round 20: Leeds 42-12 Bradford (L)

Round 21: Hull KR 40-16 Bradford (L)

Round 22: Bradford 4-42 Warrington (L)

12. Catalans Dragons – 2 points (PD: -78)

Round 18: Catalans 6-28 Leeds (L)

Round 19: St Helens 34-18 Catalans (L)

Round 20: Toulouse 16-18 Catalans (W)

Round 21: Catalans 12-32 Wakefield (W)

Round 22: Huddersfield 42-20 Catalans (L)

11. St Helens – 2 points (PD: -68)

Round 18: St Helens 0-46 Toulouse (L)

Round 19: St Helens 34-18 Catalans (W)

Round 20: Wigan 38-16 St Helens (L)

Round 21: York 34-32 St Helens (L)

Round 22: St Helens 18-32 Hull FC (L)

10. Hull FC – 2 points (PD: -26)

Hull FC’s interim head coach Andy Last speaks during a press conference in 2026

Round 18: York 20-16 Hull FC (L)

Round 19: Hull FC 22-32 Leigh (L)

Round 20: Hull FC 20-34 Hull KR (L)

Round 21: Huddersfield 22-16 Hull FC (L)

Round 22: St Helens 18-32 Hull FC (W)

9. Toulouse Olympique – 4 points (PD: -24)

Round 18: St Helens 0-46 Toulouse (W)

Round 19: Toulouse 30-22 York (W)

Round 20: Toulouse 16-18 Catalans (L)

Round 21: Leeds 46-0 Toulouse (L)

Round 22: Wigan 48-18 Toulouse (L)

8. York Knights – 4 points (PD: -12)

Round 18: York 20-16 Hull FC (W)

Round 19: Toulouse 30-22 York (L)

Round 20: York 22-24 Huddersfield (L)

Round 21: York 34-32 St Helens (W)

Round 22: Leigh 22-14 York (L)

7. Huddersfield Giants – 6 points (PD: 0)

Round 18: Huddersfield 14-30 Bradford (L)

Round 19: Huddersfield 10-24 Wigan (L)

Round 20: York 22-24 Huddersfield (W)

Round 21: Huddersfield 22-16 Hull FC (W)

Round 22: Huddersfield 42-20 Catalans (W)

6. Hull KR – 6 points (PD: +46)

Hull KR head coach Willie Peters all smiles as he speaks to Sky Sports ahead of a game in 2026

Round 18: Hull KR 6-20 Wakefield (L)

Round 19: Warrington 34-12 Hull KR (L)

Round 20: Hull FC 20-34 Hull KR (W)

Round 21: Hull KR 40-16 Bradford (W)

Round 22: Castleford 0-44 Hull KR (W)

5. Warrington Wolves – 6 points (PD: +62)

Round 18: Wigan 30-18 Warrington (L)

Round 19: Warrington 34-12 Hull KR (W)

Round 20: Leigh 28-12 Warrington (L)

Round 21: Castleford 18-48 Warrington (W)

Round 22: Bradford 4-42 Warrington (W)

4. Leigh Leopards – 8 points (PD: +28)

Round 18: Leigh 24-18 Castleford (W)

Round 19: Hull FC 22-32 Leigh (W)

Round 20: Leigh 28-12 Warrington (W)

Round 21: Leigh 8-20 Wigan (L)

Round 22: Leigh 22-14 York (W)

3. Wakefield Trinity – 8 points (PD: +84)

Round 18: Hull KR 6-20 Wakefield (W)

Round 19: Bradford 12-26 Wakefield (W)

Round 20: Wakefield 52-14 Castleford (W)

Round 21: Catalans 12-32 Wakefield (W)

Round 22: Wakefield 22-24 Leeds (L)

2. Leeds Rhinos – 8 points (PD: +98)

Leeds Rhinos head coach Brad Arthur

Round 18: Catalans 6-28 Leeds (W)

Round 19: Castleford 36-34 Leeds (L)

Round 20: Leeds 42-12 Bradford (W)

Round 21: Leeds 46-0 Toulouse (W)

Round 22: Wakefield 22-24 Leeds (W)

1. Wigan Warriors – 10 points (PD: +90)

Round 18: Wigan 30-18 Warrington (W)

Round 19: Huddersfield 10-24 Wigan (W)

Round 20: Wigan 38-16 St Helens (W)

Round 21: Leigh 8-20 Wigan (W)

Round 22: Wigan 48-18 Toulouse (W)