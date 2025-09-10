Form doesn’t decide everything in sport, but it certainly counts for a lot: and rugby league is no different in that regard.

At any given point in a season, there’s always soarers and strugglers aplenty, and both of those are undoubtedly evident in Super League this year.

In terms of form, you can look at it over any length of period you like. Five games is the chosen standard for us, so here’s a look at how the Super League table would look if it was determined solely by how each team has fared over the most recent five rounds.

From bottom to top, here is that table…

12. Castleford Tigers – 2 points (PD: -158)

Castleford Tigers’ Director of Rugby Chris Chester

Round 21: Hull KR 36-6 Castleford (L)

Round 22: Castleford 6-64 Leeds (L)

Round 23: Catalans 38-4 Castleford (L)

Round 24: Leigh 46-6 Castleford (L)

Round 25: Castleford 26-22 Wakefield (W)

11. Salford Red Devils – 2 points (PD: -142)

Round 21: Hull FC 80-6 Salford (L)

Round 22: Salford 0-48 Wakefield (L)*

Round 23: Leigh 38-6 Salford (L)

Round 24: Warrington 12-25 Salford (W)

Round 25: Salford 16-17 Catalans (L)

*48-0 walkover awarded to Wakefield after Salford cancelled the fixture over player welfare concerns

10. Warrington Wolves – 2 points (PD: -46)

Warrington Wolves head coach Sam Burgess

Round 21: Warrington 18-24 Wigan (L)

Round 22: Warrington 30-22 Catalans (W)

Round 23: Huddersfield 23-10 Warrington (L)

Round 24: Warrington 12-25 Salford (L)

Round 25: Warrington 12-34 Leigh (L)

9. Huddersfield Giants – 4 points (PD: -95)

Round 21: Huddersfield 18-6 Catalans (W)

Round 22: St Helens 52-4 Huddersfield (L)

Round 23: Huddersfield 23-10 Warrington (W)

Round 24: Wakefield 48-2 Huddersfield (L)

Round 25: Huddersfield 0-26 Leeds (L)

8. Catalans Dragons – 4 points (PD: -21)

Catalans Dragons head coach Joel Tomkins

Round 21: Huddersfield 18-6 Catalans (L)

Round 22: Warrington 30-22 Catalans (L)

Round 23: Catalans 38-4 Castleford (W)

Round 24: Catalans 4-40 Wigan (L)

Round 25: Salford 16-17 Catalans (W)

7. Wakefield Trinity – 4 points (PD: +18)

Round 21: Wakefield 4-34 St Helens (L)

Round 22: Salford 0-48 Wakefield (W)*

Round 23: Wigan 44-2 Wakefield (L)

Round 24: Wakefield 48-2 Huddersfield (W)

Round 25: Castleford 26-22 Wakefield (L)

6. Hull FC – 4 points (PD: +26)

Hull FC head coach John Cartwright

Round 21: Hull FC 80-6 Salford (W)

Round 22: Hull FC 18-12 Leigh (W)

Round 23: St Helens 16-10 Hull FC (L)

Round 24: Hull FC 0-34 Leeds (L)

Round 25: Hull KR 18-4 Hull FC (L)

5. St Helens – 6 points (PD: +66)

Round 21: Wakefield 4-34 St Helens (W)

Round 22: St Helens 52-4 Huddersfield (W)

Round 23: St Helens 16-10 Hull FC (W)

Round 24: Hull KR 12-8 St Helens (L)

Round 25: St Helens 4-18 Wigan (L)

4. Leigh Leopards – 6 points (PD: +80)

Leigh Leopards head coach Adrian Lam

Round 21: Leigh 14-22 Leeds (L)

Round 22: Hull FC 18-12 Leigh (L)

Round 23: Leigh 38-6 Salford (W)

Round 24: Leigh 46-6 Castleford (W)

Round 25: Warrington 12-34 Leigh (W)

3. Hull KR – 8 points (PD: +30)

Round 21: Hull KR 36-6 Castleford (W)

Round 22: Wigan 6-10 Hull KR (W)

Round 23: Leeds 28-6 Hull KR (L)

Round 24: Hull KR 12-8 St Helens (W)

Round 25: Hull KR 18-4 Hull FC (W)

2. Wigan Warriors – 8 points (PD: +94)

Wigan Warriors head coach Matt Peet

Round 21: Warrington 18-24 Wigan (W)

Round 22: Wigan 6-10 Hull KR (L)

Round 23: Wigan 44-2 Wakefield (W)

Round 24: Catalans 4-40 Wigan (W)

Round 25: St Helens 4-18 Wigan (W)

1. Leeds Rhinos – 10 points (PD: +148)