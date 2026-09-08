Form doesn’t decide everything in sport, but it certainly counts for a lot: and rugby league is no different in that regard.

At any given point in a season, there’s always soarers and strugglers aplenty, and both of those are undoubtedly evident in Super League this year.

In terms of form, you can look at it over any length of period you like.

Five games is the chosen standard for us, so here’s a look at how the Super League table would look if it was determined solely by how each team has fared over their most recent five outings.

For every side except Hull KR and Warrington, that run spans Rounds 22 to 26.

As Rovers and Wire played their re-arranged Round 2 clash last month, which was initially scheduled for February, their form run includes Rounds 23 to 26 as well as that.

From bottom to top, here is that table…

14. Bradford Bulls – 2 points (PD: -118)

Bradford Bulls head coach Kurt Haggerty

Round 22: Bradford 4-42 Warrington (L)

Round 23: Bradford 6-34 Wigan (L)

Round 24: Leigh 62-10 Bradford (L)

Round 25: Toulouse 28-18 Bradford (L)

Round 26: Bradford 32-22 Castleford (W)

13. Castleford Tigers – 2 points (PD: -102)

Round 22: Castleford 0-44 Hull KR (L)

Round 23: Hull FC 14-18 Castleford (W)

Round 24: St Helens 36-12 Castleford (L)

Round 25: Castleford 6-34 Catalans (L)

Round 26: Bradford 32-22 Castleford (L)

12. York Knights – 2 points (PD: -82)

Round 22: Leigh 22-14 York (L)

Round 23: Warrington 30-10 York (L)

Round 24: York 16-66 Leeds (L)

Round 25: Wakefield 28-12 York (L)

Round 26: Catalans 16-28 York (W)

11. Catalans Dragons – 2 points (PD: -25)

Round 22: Huddersfield 42-20 Catalans (L)

Round 23: Hull KR 28-10 Catalans (L)

Round 24: Catalans 26-27 Hull FC (L)

Round 25: Castleford 6-34 Catalans (W)

Round 26: Catalans 16-28 York (L)

10. St Helens – 4 points (PD: -26)

From left to right: Lee Briers, Eamon O’Carroll and Chris O’Connor watch on during a St Helens game in 2026

Round 22: St Helens 18-32 Hull FC (L)

Round 23: Wakefield 16-46 St Helens (W)

Round 24: St Helens 36-12 Castleford (W)

Round 25: St Helens 6-34 Leeds (L)

Round 26: Leigh 48-10 St Helens (L)

9. Hull KR – 4 points (PD: -24)

Round 23: Hull KR 28-10 Catalans (W)

Round 2 (Re-arranged): Hull KR 28-34 Warrington (L)

Round 24: Hull KR 12-32 Toulouse (L)

Round 25: Wigan 46-0 Hull KR (L)

Round 26: Hull KR 36-6 Huddersfield (W)

8. Wakefield Trinity – 4 points (PD: -23)

Round 22: Wakefield 22-24 Leeds (L)

Round 23: Wakefield 16-46 St Helens (L)

Round 24: Wigan 26-12 Wakefield (L)

Round 25: Wakefield 28-12 York (W)

Round 26: Wakefield 25-18 Warrington (W)

7. Hull FC – 4 points (PD: -5)

Round 22: St Helens 18-32 Hull FC (W)

Round 23: Hull FC 14-18 Castleford (L)

Round 24: Catalans 26-27 Hull FC (W)

Round 25: Hull FC 14-16 Warrington (L)

Round 26: Toulouse 44-30 Hull FC (L)

6. Toulouse Olympique – 6 points (PD: -2)

Toulouse Olympique head coach Sylvain Houles

Round 22: Wigan 48-18 Toulouse (L)

Round 23: Toulouse 10-26 Huddersfield (L)

Round 24: Hull KR 12-32 Toulouse (W)

Round 25: Toulouse 28-18 Bradford (W)

Round 26: Toulouse 44-30 Hull FC (W)

5. Huddersfield Giants – 6 points (PD: +10)

Round 22: Huddersfield 42-20 Catalans (W)

Round 23: Toulouse 10-26 Huddersfield (W)

Round 24: Warrington 34-24 Huddersfield (L)

Round 25: Huddersfield 30-18 Leigh (W)

Round 26: Hull KR 36-6 Huddersfield (L)

4. Leeds Rhinos – 6 points (PD: +44)

Round 22: Wakefield 22-24 Leeds (W)

Round 23: Leeds 16-20 Leigh (L)

Round 24: York 16-66 Leeds (W)

Round 25: St Helens 6-34 Leeds (W)

Round 26: Leeds 8-40 Wigan (L)

3. Warrington Wolves – 8 points (PD: +31)

Round 23: Warrington 30-10 York (W)

Round 2 (Re-arranged): Hull KR 28-34 Warrington (W)

Round 24: Warrington 34-24 Huddersfield (W)

Round 25: Hull FC 14-16 Warrington (W)

Round 26: Wakefield 25-18 Warrington (L)

2. Leigh Leopards – 8 points (PD: +90)

Leigh Leopards head coach Adrian Lam celebrates a win

Round 22: Leigh 22-14 York (W)

Round 23: Leeds 16-20 Leigh (W)

Round 24: Leigh 62-10 Bradford (W)

Round 25: Huddersfield 30-18 Leigh (L)

Round 26: Leigh 48-10 St Helens (W)

1. Wigan Warriors – 10 points (PD: +150)

Round 22: Wigan 48-18 Toulouse (W)

Round 23: Bradford 6-34 Wigan (W)

Round 24: Wigan 26-12 Wakefield (W)

Round 25: Wigan 46-0 Hull KR (W)

Round 26: Leeds 8-40 Wigan (W)