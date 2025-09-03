Super League form table: Leeds and St Helens frontrunners with Castleford rock bottom

Form doesn’t decide everything in sport, but it certainly counts for a lot: and rugby league is no different in that regard.

At any given point in a season, there’s always soarers and strugglers aplenty, and both of those are undoubtedly evident in Super League this year.

In terms of form, you can look at it over any length of period you like. Five games is the chosen standard for us, so here’s a look at how the Super League table would look if it was determined solely by how each team has fared over the most recent five rounds.

From bottom to top, here is that table…

12. Castleford Tigers – 0 points (PD: -202)

Chris Chester, Castleford Tigers’ Director of Rugby

Round 20: St Helens 40-0 Castleford (L)

Round 21: Hull KR 36-6 Castleford (L)

Round 22: Castleford 6-64 Leeds (L)

Round 23: Catalans 38-4 Castleford (L)

Round 24: Leigh 46-6 Castleford (L)

11. Salford Red Devils – 2 points (PD: -203)

Round 20: Salford 12-74 Hull KR (L)

Round 21: Hull FC 80-6 Salford (L)

Round 22: Salford 0-48 Wakefield (L)*

Round 23: Leigh 38-6 Salford (L)

Round 24: Warrington 12-25 Salford (W)

*48-0 walkover awarded to Wakefield after Salford cancelled the fixture over player welfare concerns

10. Catalans Dragons – 2 points (PD: -32)

Catalans Dragons head coach Joel Tomkins

Round 20: Wigan 28-18 Catalans (L)

Round 21: Huddersfield 18-6 Catalans (L)

Round 22: Warrington 30-22 Catalans (L)

Round 23: Catalans 38-4 Castleford (W)

Round 24: Catalans 4-40 Wigan (L)

9. Warrington Wolves – 2 points (PD: -28)

Round 20: Leigh 20-16 Warrington (L)

Round 21: Warrington 18-24 Wigan (L)

Round 22: Warrington 30-22 Catalans (W)

Round 23: Huddersfield 23-10 Warrington (L)

Round 24: Warrington 12-25 Salford (L)

8. Hull FC – 4 points (PD: +24)

Hull FC head coach John Cartwright

Round 20: Hull FC 14-30 Huddersfield (L)

Round 21: Hull FC 80-6 Salford (W)

Round 22: Hull FC 18-12 Leigh (W)

Round 23: St Helens 16-10 Hull FC (L)

Round 24: Hull FC 0-34 Leeds (L)

7. Huddersfield Giants – 6 points (PD: -53)

Round 20: Hull FC 14-30 Huddersfield (W)

Round 21: Huddersfield 18-6 Catalans (W)

Round 22: St Helens 52-4 Huddersfield (L)

Round 23: Huddersfield 23-10 Warrington (W)

Round 24: Wakefield 48-2 Huddersfield (L)

6. Wakefield Trinity – 6 points (PD: +23)

Wakefield Trinity head coach Daryl Powell

Round 20: Wakefield 15-14 Leeds (W)

Round 21: Wakefield 4-34 St Helens (L)

Round 22: Salford 0-48 Wakefield (W)*

Round 23: Wigan 44-2 Wakefield (L)

Round 24: Wakefield 48-2 Huddersfield (W)

*48-0 walkover awarded to Wakefield after Salford cancelled the fixture over player welfare concerns

5. Leigh Leopards – 6 points (PD: +62)

Round 20: Leigh 20-16 Warrington (W)

Round 21: Leigh 14-22 Leeds (L)

Round 22: Hull FC 18-12 Leigh (L)

Round 23: Leigh 38-6 Salford (W)

Round 24: Leigh 46-6 Castleford (W)

4. Hull KR – 8 points (PD: +78)

Hull KR head coach Willie Peters

Round 20: Salford 12-74 Hull KR (W)

Round 21: Hull KR 36-6 Castleford (W)

Round 22: Wigan 6-10 Hull KR (W)

Round 23: Leeds 28-6 Hull KR (L)

Round 24: Hull KR 12-8 St Helens (W)

3. Wigan Warriors – 8 points (PD: +90)

Round 20: Wigan 28-18 Catalans (W)

Round 21: Warrington 18-24 Wigan (W)

Round 22: Wigan 6-10 Hull KR (L)

Round 23: Wigan 44-2 Wakefield (W)

Round 24: Catalans 4-40 Wigan (W)

2. St Helens – 8 points (PD: +120)

St Helens head coach Paul Wellens

Round 20: St Helens 40-0 Castleford (W)

Round 21: Wakefield 4-34 St Helens (W)

Round 22: St Helens 52-4 Huddersfield (W)

Round 23: St Helens 16-10 Hull FC (W)

Round 24: Hull KR 12-8 St Helens (L)

1. Leeds Rhinos – 8 points (PD: +121)