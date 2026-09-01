Form doesn’t decide everything in sport, but it certainly counts for a lot: and rugby league is no different in that regard.

At any given point in a season, there’s always soarers and strugglers aplenty, and both of those are undoubtedly evident in Super League this year.

In terms of form, you can look at it over any length of period you like.

Five games is the chosen standard for us, so here’s a look at how the Super League table would look if it was determined solely by how each team has fared over their most recent five outings.

For every side except Hull KR and Warrington, that run spans Rounds 21 to 25.

As Rovers and Wire played their re-arranged Round 2 clash last month, which was initially scheduled for February, their form run includes Rounds 22 to 25 as well as that.

From bottom to top, here is that table…

14. Bradford Bulls – 0 points (PD: -152)

Bradford Bulls head coach Kurt Haggerty

Round 21: Hull KR 40-16 Bradford (L)

Round 22: Bradford 4-42 Warrington (L)

Round 23: Bradford 6-34 Wigan (L)

Round 24: Leigh 62-10 Bradford (L)

Round 25: Toulouse 28-18 Bradford (L)

13. Castleford Tigers – 2 points (PD: -122)

Round 21: Castleford 18-48 Warrington (L)

Round 22: Castleford 0-44 Hull KR (L)

Round 23: Hull FC 14-18 Castleford (W)

Round 24: St Helens 36-12 Castleford (L)

Round 25: Castleford 6-34 Catalans (L)

12. York Knights – 2 points (PD: -92)

Round 21: York 34-32 St Helens (W)

Round 22: Leigh 22-14 York (L)

Round 23: Warrington 30-10 York (L)

Round 24: York 16-66 Leeds (L)

Round 25: Wakefield 28-12 York (L)

11. Catalans Dragons – 2 points (PD: -33)

Round 21: Catalans 12-32 Wakefield (L)

Round 22: Huddersfield 42-20 Catalans (L)

Round 23: Hull KR 28-10 Catalans (L)

Round 24: Catalans 26-27 Hull FC (L)

Round 25: Castleford 6-34 Catalans (W)

10. Toulouse Olympique – 4 points (PD: -62)

Toulouse Ollympique head coach Sylvain Houles (centre) pictured in discussions with members of his staff ahead of a game in 2026

Round 21: Leeds 46-0 Toulouse (L)

Round 22: Wigan 48-18 Toulouse (L)

Round 23: Toulouse 10-26 Huddersfield (L)

Round 24: Hull KR 12-32 Toulouse (W)

Round 25: Toulouse 28-18 Bradford (W)

9. Wakefield Trinity – 4 points (PD: -10)

Round 21: Catalans 12-32 Wakefield (W)

Round 22: Wakefield 22-24 Leeds (L)

Round 23: Wakefield 16-46 St Helens (L)

Round 24: Wigan 26-12 Wakefield (L)

Round 25: Wakefield 28-12 York (W)

8. Hull KR – 4 points (PD: -10)

Round 22: Castleford 0-44 Hull KR (W)

Round 23: Hull KR 28-10 Catalans (W)

Round 2 (Re-arranged): Hull KR 28-34 Warrington (L)

Round 24: Hull KR 12-32 Toulouse (L)

Round 25: Wigan 46-0 Hull KR (L)

Ahead of Wakefield on Points scored: 112 (Hull KR) to 110 (Wakefield)

7. Hull FC – 4 points (PD: +3)

Round 21: Huddersfield 22-16 Hull FC (L)

Round 22: St Helens 18-32 Hull FC (W)

Round 23: Hull FC 14-18 Castleford (L)

Round 24: Catalans 26-27 Hull FC (W)

Round 25: Hull FC 14-16 Warrington (L)

6. St Helens – 4 points (PD: +10)

St Helens’ interim head coach Eamon O’Carroll

Round 21: York 34-32 St Helens (L)

Round 22: St Helens 18-32 Hull FC (L)

Round 23: Wakefield 16-46 St Helens (W)

Round 24: St Helens 36-12 Castleford (W)

Round 25: St Helens 6-34 Leeds (L)

5. Leigh Leopards – 6 points (PD: +40)

Round 21: Leigh 8-20 Wigan (L)

Round 22: Leigh 22-14 York (W)

Round 23: Leeds 16-20 Leigh (W)

Round 24: Leigh 62-10 Bradford (W)

Round 25: Huddersfield 30-18 Leigh (L)

4. Huddersfield Giants – 8 points (PD: +46)

Round 21: Huddersfield 22-16 Hull FC (W)

Round 22: Huddersfield 42-20 Catalans (W)

Round 23: Toulouse 10-26 Huddersfield (W)

Round 24: Warrington 34-24 Huddersfield (L)

Round 25: Huddersfield 30-18 Leigh (W)

3. Leeds Rhinos – 8 points (PD: +122)

Round 21: Leeds 46-0 Toulouse (W)

Round 22: Wakefield 22-24 Leeds (W)

Round 23: Leeds 16-20 Leigh (L)

Round 24: York 16-66 Leeds (W)

Round 25: St Helens 6-34 Leeds (W)

2. Warrington Wolves – 10 points (PD: +76)

Warrington Wolves head coach Sam Burgess

Round 22: Bradford 4-42 Warrington (W)

Round 23: Warrington 30-10 York (W)

Round 2 (Re-arranged): Hull KR 28-34 Warrington (W)

Round 24: Warrington 34-24 Huddersfield (W)

Round 25: Hull FC 14-16 Warrington (W)

1. Wigan Warriors – 10 points (PD: +130)

Round 21: Leigh 8-20 Wigan (W)

Round 22: Wigan 48-18 Toulouse (W)

Round 23: Bradford 6-34 Wigan (W)

Round 24: Wigan 26-12 Wakefield (W)

Round 25: Wigan 46-0 Hull KR (W)