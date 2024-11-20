Super League fixtures 2025: Rounds 1 and 2, Rivals Round locked in as clubs announce first home match

The fixtures and schedule for Rounds 1 and 2 of the 2025 Super League season have now been locked in alongside ‘Rivals Round’, with clubs announcing their first home game of the campaign.

Full fixture lists will be revealed at 8am (GMT) on Thursday morning, November 21.

But on Wednesday evening, November 20, the 12 top-flight clubs in 2025 were able to reveal details of their first home game in the upcoming campaign.

And as a result, with clubs either at home first in Round 1 or Round 2, both of those match weeks can be pieced together to provide a full schedule for the opening two rounds of the 2025 Super League season, as we detail below.

In addition, the 2025 ‘Rivals Round’ fixtures have also been confirmed, with those coming in Round 8 over the weekend of April 17-19.

Super League fixtures 2025: Round 1

The new Super League campaign will begin on the night of Thursday, February 13 with a mouthwatering local derby between reigning champions Wigan Warriors and neighbours Leigh Leopards.

Wigan will play hosts at The Brick Community Stadium live on Sky Sports in another edition of the ‘Battle of the Borough’.

St Helens are also at home in Round 1. Paul Wellens’ side will welcome Salford to the Totally Wicked Stadium on Saturday, February 15, with the Red Devils entering their final season with Paul Rowley as head coach.

And both Leeds and Hull KR will open their 2025 campaign on home soil too, with the Rhinos hosting newly-promoted Wakefield Trinity and the Robins – who reached the Grand Final in 2024 – welcoming Castleford to Craven Park.

That will be the first game as Tigers head coach for Super League icon Danny McGuire, who spent his last days as a player with KR and was their assistant coach up until 2024.

The full schedule for Round 1 can be seen below…

Thursday, February 13

Wigan Warriors v Leigh Leopards (8pm KO) – Exclusively live on Sky Sports

Friday, February 14

Hull KR v Castleford Tigers (8pm KO) – Exclusively live on Sky Sports

Catalans Dragons v Hull FC (8pm KO)

Saturday, February 15

Leeds Rhinos v Wakefield Trinity (3pm KO)

St Helens v Salford Red Devils (5.30pm KO)

Sunday, February 16

Huddersfield Giants v Warrington Wolves (3pm KO)

Super League fixtures 2025: Round 2

The clubs who are on their travels in Round 1 are all back at home the following week in Round 2 for their opener in front of their fans.

Among those clubs are Wakefield, who host Hull KR at Belle Vue on Thursday, February 20.

Elsewhere, Hull FC will welcome Wigan on Friday, February 21 while Leigh are the hosts on Sunday, February 23 as Huddersfield Giants visit the Leopards’ Den.

The full schedule for Round 2 can be seen below…

Thursday, February 20

Wakefield Trinity v Hull KR (8pm KO) – Exclusively live on Sky Sports

Friday, February 21

Warrington Wolves v Catalans Dragons (8pm KO) – Exclusively live on Sky Sports

Hull FC v Wigan Warriors (8pm KO)

Saturday, February 22

Salford Red Devils v Leeds Rhinos (3pm KO)

Castleford Tigers v St Helens (8pm KO)

Sunday, February 23

Leigh Leopards v Huddersfield Giants (3pm KO)

Super League fixtures 2025: ‘Rivals Round’ (Round 8)

As is customary, Hull FC and Hull KR will square off in ‘Rivals Round’ as well as Wigan and Saints.

FC are the hosts at the MKM Stadium on Friday, April 18 with a 1.30pm kick-off scheduled.

And in the North West later that same day, Wigan will play hosts in a 3pm kick-off.

The full ‘Rivals Round’ schedule can be found below…

Thursday, April 17

Wakefield Trinity v Castleford Tigers (8pm KO)

Friday, April 18

Hull FC v Hull KR (12.30pm KO) – Exclusively live on Sky Sports

Wigan Warriors v St Helens (3pm KO) – Exclusively live on Sky Sports

Leeds Rhinos v Huddersfield Giants (5.30pm KO)

Saturday, April 19

Leigh Leopards v Warrington Wolves (1.30pm KO)

Catalans Dragons v Salford Red Devils (6pm KO)