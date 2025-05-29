Super League fixture this weekend made free-to-air as incentive for latest broadcasting offer

This weekend’s clash between Catalans Dragons and Hull FC will be available to watch free-to-air via Super League+ as part of an initiative to try and sell half-season passes on the platform.

RL Commercial have announced the offer of a half-season pass for Super League+, with those who purchase one able to watch every remaining game in the top flight this season, available at a cost of £49.99.

Saturday night’s Round 13 clash in Perpignan between the Dragons and the Airlie Birds (5.30pm BST kick-off) will be shown live on the platform, and it’s hoped that this will serve as an incentive for supporters in a ‘try before you buy’ method.

Hull already have a victory at the Stade Gilbert Brutus under their belt this year having beaten Catalans 24-2 in their own backyard back in February during the opening round of the campaign.

To watch Saturday’s game live, supporters will only need to have a Super League+ account, which is free to create.

The new half season pass will cover Rounds 13 to 27 inclusive, and will bring live coverage on Super League+ of at least four of the six fixtures in Super League each week.

For those in the UK, the two games each round that are picked for exclusive broadcast by Sky Sports will be available to watch on demand via Super League+ from Monday mornings.

If you’re a viewer from the majority of overseas nations, all six matches from each round of Super League will be available to watch live as well as the play-offs and the Grand Final which follow.

RL Commercial‘s Head of Broadcast Adam Treeby said: “Our priority for 2025 has been to build on the success of the launch year for SuperLeague+ in 2024.

“We’ve already sold more match passes after 12 rounds this year than we did in the whole of the 2024 season, and the introduction of the Round Pass has also been popular as we continue to build our user base – which now spreads across more than 70 countries.

“Offering a new pass for the remaining 15 rounds of the season means live coverage of at least 60 matches and for many overseas subscribers, more than 90, up to and including the Grand Final in October.

“And free access to the Catalans v Hull FC match this Saturday is a great way for fans to take a look at what’s on offer.”

