The fixtures for the 2027 Super League season will now be released on Thursday, 3rd December at 8 am, the RFL have confirmed.

News of the fixture release date comes following confirmation that London Broncos will be promoted back to Super League for 2027, with the top flight expanding to 15 teams.

While the exact fixtures are yet to be published, it is understood that the 2027 season will officially get underway in late January, just eight weeks away.

Super League fixture release date finally confirmed following London Broncos return

“London Broncos will return to Super League in 2027,” an RFL statement read.

“The Championship Grand Final winners are elevated back into the top-flight after Super League (Europe) Ltd voted to raise the number of clubs in the competition from 14 to 15 next season.

“Following thorough due diligence conducted by members of the independent RFL Board, RFL Executive, and external advisory, they have now recommended which club should step up, with London given the green light.

“SLE have accepted that recommendation, meaning the Broncos, led by Australian head coach Jason Demetriou, are bringing top-flight Rugby League to the capital once more.

“The Broncos competed in Super League in 2024 before returning to the Championship and changing ownership last year.

“With the 15th club now confirmed, Super League’s fixtures for the 2027 season will be confirmed next Thursday (3rd December) at 8 am.”

“We are delighted to welcome London Broncos back to Super League for 2027,” Peter Hutton, Chair of SLE, added.

“This is an exciting moment for the club and its supporters, and an opportunity to build a lasting presence for our competition in the capital.

“They clearly impressed in the Championship last year, not only winning the League Leaders’ Shield but the Grand Final and 1895 Cup in a memorable Treble.

“In Grant Wechsel and Darren Lockyer, they have ambitious owners who are intent on making a success of our great sport in London and the surrounding areas.

“On behalf of all Super League clubs, I would like to put on record my thanks to both Grant and Darren for the collaboration they have shown over the last ten days to enable the RFL to come to this recommendation.

“Expansion is about more than adding another club. We want a compelling, competitive Super League that reaches new audiences while continuing to serve the supporters who are at the heart of our sport.

“With more exciting announcements expected shortly around investment, broadcast deals and new commercial partners for Super League, we look forward to working with the Broncos as they prepare for 2027, and to seeing their supporters enjoy the elite competition in London once again.”

As Hutton alluded to, there are several announcements still to be made ahead of the new Super League season. At the time of writing, the league is still waiting to confirm its title sponsor for the upcoming campaign as well as further broadcast arrangements with Sky Sports set to air just three of the seven weekly fixtures.