Super League could expand to 14 clubs next season according to a fresh report – as London Broncos close in on not only new owners, but affiliate deals with several NRL clubs.

That’s according to CityAM, who say that a group of businesses have agreed terms with London’s long-serving owner David Hughes, who is selling the club following relegation back to the Championship.

As previously reported, Gary Hetherington has brokered the takeover deal, and forward Rhinos forward Matt Adamson will lead the day-to-day running of the club.

But the fresh information on the takeover makes for intriguing reading: not just for London, but for the whole of Super League.

That is because CityAM suggest that expansion back to 14 teams is firmly on the agenda for 2026, something RL Commercial had hinted may not be the case previously.

However, the report suggests that London’s new owners have already sat down with strategic partners IMG and asked how they can quickly improve their score to ensure a swift return to Super League.

London were ranked as high as 14th in last year’s gradings, a rise of 10 places, having previously been ranked 24th at the end of 2024. They are confident of making further strides this year.

That would potentially leave them near the front of the queue to get a place in Super League if expansion goes through to 14 teams.

Furthermore, the reports suggest that Penrith Panthers and the Dolphins are among the clubs who have agreed partnerships with London. That would allow the Broncos to work with their top youngsters on loan deals – opening up a huge resource stream that no other club would have.

A group of businesses is understood to have agreed terms with David Hughes, who has owned the Broncos for 28 years, and an announcement could come as soon as next month.

It remains to be seen, however, what the finer details of the takeover look like when it is announced.