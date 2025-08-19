Aspiring Championship clubs have until next Tuesday to formally lodge their interest in being considered for promotion to an expanded Super League in 2026: with the full panel and criteria that will determine teams 13 and 14 now confirmed.

Super League clubs voted last month to expand to 14 teams next year subject to a series of stringent conditions. The IMG grading system will decide the first 12 clubs, before an independent panel select the two extra teams.

And all the details around that have now been officially confirmed by the Rugby Football League.

The deadline for expressions of interest in going through the process is next Tuesday. It is envisaged that a number of existing Super League clubs may also apply for that process on the basis they are not in the top 12 in the IMG gradings, too.

Any applications must be formally submitted by September 12 before the composition of Super League in 2026 will be confirmed on Thursday October 16 – five days removed from the Super League Grand Final on October 11, and 12 days after the Championship Grand Final has been staged on October 4.

Clubs will be judged by the panel on a number of areas. Many comprise the original five pillars that make up the IMG gradings system, but clubs will also be required to submit plans regarding financial sustainability.

Any club wishing to be considered by the panel will have to show their financial performance in 2025, as well as detailed forecasts for the next three years, 2026, 2027 and 2028.

They will also have to demonstrate an ability to field a competitive team in 2026 and beyond. Analysis for that will be provided by the England Performance Unit.

It had already been confirmed that Lord Jonathan Caine will chair that panel, but it has now been revealed that six other people will join him on it.

Two non-executive directors of the RFL, Abi Ekoku and Dermot Power, will be on there, as well as the RFL’s CEO, Tony Sutton and its interim head of legal, Graeme Sarjeant. RL Commercial’s Rhodri Jones and Super League board member Peter Hutton are the other two members of the panel.

Lord Caine said: “I am honoured to have been asked to chair the panel to determine whether the Betfred Super League expands from 12 to 14 in 2026 and, if so, which clubs will take up the 13th and 14th positions in the competition.

“This panel consists of individuals with the considerable knowledge and expertise necessary to ensure that the process is both thorough and robust. All of our proceedings will be conducted on the basis of absolute fairness, rigorous impartiality between the applicants, total independence and, of necessity, complete confidentiality.”

Timetable for Super League 2026 plans

Tuesday August 16: clubs have to register intent to apply

Friday September 12: clubs have to submit full and formal application

Thursday October 16: IMG gradings to be confirmed and panel decision to be revealed

