Super League expanding to 14 teams as early as 2026 has not been ruled out after the revealing of the IMG gradings for next year after three-quarters of the competition secured Grade A status.

Nine teams were awarded the highest ranking for 2025 – including Championship winners Wakefield Trinity and Castleford Tigers, two sides who were perceived to be under threat of relegation from the competition. Leigh Leopards are another side who have progressed to the highest bracket.

And Rugby League Commercial chief executive Rhodri Jones has admitted that talks will now be pushed forward about whether or not to expand Super League earlier than planned. Previously it had been stated that Super League expansion would be considered when 12 clubs reached Grade A status.

Jones said: “Based on there being nine Grade As that conversation starts now, earlier than we expected. To your point, there’s a chance we could have 12 As next year. That will definitely expedite that conversation in a what-if scenario.. it could be 2026.”

When asked if Super League was ready to move to 14 teams from a financial perspective, Jones hinted that the monetary landscape may need some improvement for that to happen.

“I think there’s a broader conversation to be had around 14 teams,” he said. “It’s been ongoing but there was always a statement that said when we get to 12 As we would review the structure and that’s what we will do.

“In the current state on the basis of the current broadcast deal I think that conversation needs to be had around going to 14 in this current broadcast cycle.

“You’re feeding more mouths at that point. If it’s something that goes forward to 2027 you’re at the start of the next broadcast conversation but it’s a running agenda item anyway.

“Financial sustainability is the number one bullet point. Are the current 12 clubs prepared to divide it between 14 or do we see a line in the sand?”

IMG GRADINGS REVEAL

👉🏻 Ranking every club’s IMG grading as nine Super League clubs achieve Grade A status

👉🏻 Wakefield Trinity’s first words after Super League return confirmed