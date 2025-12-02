Super League duo unveiled as Perth Bears official signings as chief outlines ‘confidence’ in recruitment strategy

Super League duo Toby Sexton and Harry Newman have officially been confirmed as NRL expansion side Perth Bears’ first official recruits, ahead of their entry into the league in 2027.

Both players were out of contract with their current employers, Catalans Dragons and Leeds Rhinos, at the end of the 2026 season, and will now head down under for 2027.

‘Both players have all the attributes and qualities I’m looking for’

Commenting on their arrivals, Perth Bears head coach, Mal Meninga, said: “I am absolutely thrilled to welcome Toby and Harry to the Perth Bears in what is a truly historic day for our club.

“Both players have all the attributes and qualities I’m looking for when building out our roster.”

Half-back Sexton will return down under with plenty of NRL experience under his belt, following his stints with the Gold Coast Titans and Canterbury Bulldogs. Across his time in the Australian competition, the 24-year-old notched 65 first-grade appearances.

“I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to be a part of the inaugural Perth Bears roster,” he said on signing with the club.

“To be one of the Bears first signings is something I’m grateful for. I’m excited for the opportunity and honoured to represent the people of Western Australia”.

Speaking on Sexton, the former Kangaroos boss said: “Toby is a proven leader that works hard to make his teammates better. He is a quality person who I know will make the most of the opportunity to be a trailblazer for the Perth Bears.

Centre Newman also brings a wealth of Super League experience with him to his new employers, with him currently on a tally of 129 appearances for Leeds Rhinos at the time of writing. Around that, he also has seven Test caps for England, and featured for the national side against Australia during the recent Ashes series

“It’s always been my ambition to test myself in the NRL and I’m delighted to have the chance to do it with the Perth Bears,” Newman said.

“It’s a huge honour to be one of the Bears first signings and help create a legacy for Rugby League in Western Australia”.

Of Newman, Meninga added: “Harry is a Test player who has been a part of the successful Leeds Rhinos system for several years. He has the skillset and experience to make an immediate impact in the NRL and I’m really excited to see what he can do when gets here in 2027.”

With the first players over the line, it seems it is all systems go on the recruitment front for the Bears, with club general manager of football, David Sharpe, detailing he is happy with their strategy.

“There is a lot of great talent on the market,” he said. “I’m confident our strategy and recruitment pitch will appeal to players looking at the opportunities Perth and Western Australia can provide.”

‘We are hoping to make some further announcements’

Confirmation of their signatures ahead of 2027 also comes amid the club signing a lucrative kit deal with global brand New Balance, and club CEO Anthony De Ceglie feels this is not the end of the announcements.

“From a commercial perspective, we have already broken sponsorship records and continue to get interest from domestic and international brands looking to partner and collaborate with the Perth Bears,” he said.

“We are hoping to make some further announcements over the coming weeks that will reaffirm my belief that the Perth Bears are the most exciting story in Australian sport.”

