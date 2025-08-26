Newcastle Knights look set to part company with long-serving head coach Adam O’Brien at the end of the season – with two Super League coaches already linked with a possible shot at the role.

O’Brien took charge of the Knights in 2020 and has guided them to the NRL play-offs on four separate occasions. However, they have endured a disappointing 2025 and are currently in a battle to avoid landing the wooden spoon.

That has seemingly prompted the Knights into action, with high-level meetings taking place to determine O’Brien’s future. He is entitled to an 18-month payout should his contract be severed but according to the Sydney Morning Herald, a 12-month settlement has already been negotiated.

Former Wigan Warriors half-back Blake Green has been linked as the frontrunner for the role. He is currently on O’Brien’s support staff and is consistently linked with a future NRL role.

However, it has been speculated by the SMH that there are some people at the club who feel a coach with experience on their CV would be a better fit for the Knights at this time.

READ NEXT: Christian Wade’s next move becomes clear as Wigan Warriors exit looms

That is where two names familiar to Super League fans come into the mix yet again. Brad Arthur and Willie Peters are both named as possible options who would be ‘better suited’ to the role than Green according to some at the Knights.

However, that comes with obvious obstacles.

Arthur has just agreed a new one-year rolling deal with Leeds and would almost certainly not be able to be tempted back to the NRL now, having just committed his future to the Rhinos in Super League. Furthermore his son, Jake, is heading to the competition with Hull FC in 2026.

Peters is also locked in to a long-term contract with Rovers until 2028 but as a former Knights assistant – he worked there before coming to England – it is unsurprising he is again being linked with roles in the NRL given the success he has had in Super League.

TUESDAY’S READS ON LRL

👉🏻 Every Super League ever-present left in 2025 as Leigh Leopards forward drops off list

👉🏻 RFL compared to ‘Wild West’ by top lawyer over Sport England drama as stark warning given

👉🏻 Power Rankings: Leeds Rhinos on charge as heavyweight Championship duo newly-included

👉🏻 Ranking every Super League side’s home record in 2025: Leeds Rhinos 2nd, Hull FC 9th…