Super League duo in talks to join Wigan and Warrington in Dublin doubleheader

Super League’s Dublin venture looks set to feature FOUR teams next year, with Hull FC and Wakefield Trinity in talks to join Wigan Warriors and Warrington Wolves next season.

Wigan and Warrington have been working on taking their Super League fixture to Ireland next year for some time following on from their trip to Las Vegas in 2025.

But now plans have expanded to make it a two-day event, with the Black and Whites and Wakefield emerging as the two clubs that have entered discussions to take a game on the road next season too.

A meeting took place last week between all parties, which were said to have been positive. While it has been stressed to Love Rugby League nothing is over the line as it stands, the meeting was a positive one, and there’s a strong feeling the event will become a reality, with final formalities to be finalised.

It is understood that RDS Arena, the home of Leinster Rugby, is the venue that will stage the event. It has a 18,500 capacity, with the hope being that the event will sell out both days.

Dates are yet to be finalised but it is set to take place next year, adding another major event to the Super League calendar.

Dublin has been an area that many have felt should be explored for some time, given the ease of travel compared to other locations where the sport has gone in the past. It had previously been touted as a potential venue for Magic Weekend, though that has never come to fruition.

While Wigan and Warriors have already been overseas recently with their trip to Vegas, Hull have yet to make the trip after ultimately withdrawing from the running to head to Sin City last year. Wakefield, meanwhile, have already said they want to go Stateside in 2028. But this event would give supporters of both clubs the opportunity to travel somewhere new next year.

Super League on the road

Super League has taken games on the road in the past. Wigan and Hull played in Wollongong, Australia, in 2018, while the Warriors also played in Barcelona against Catalans Dragons a year later, which remains Super League’s highest ever stand-alone attendance excluding Grand Finals.

Magic Weekend has taken the competition to Cardiff, Edinburgh and Newcastle, among others, while Wigan take on Catalans in Paris this week as part of the Dragons’ anniversary celebrations.

Vegas has staged games for the last two years as well, and there was a team from Canada in Toronto Wolfpack, though they were kicked out of the competition before ever hosting a home game.