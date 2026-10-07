Lebanon have become the tenth and final nation to name their squad for the men’s Rugby League World Cup: with two Super League players selected.

The Cedars are once again led by legendary rugby union coach and current Sydney Roosters assistant coach Michael Cheika, who was in charge for their run in the 2022 tournament in England.

And Cheika has picked two players with active Super League experience – as well as another who previously played in the competition.

Cheika selects Lebanon squad

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Wigan Warriors winger Abbas Miski is included once again. He has been a mainstay of the Cedars’ setup for almost a decade and has played for them in multiple tournaments.

Miski has endured a difficult year, and has been unable to play for Wigan at first-team level due to salary cap complications for the Warriors.

He remains unsigned for 2027 and his future is unclear – but the World Cup will give him an opportunity to impress.

Meanwhile, Toulouse forward James Roumanos is the second Super League player to be included. He made 23 appearances for the French side this season and caught the eye on a number of occasions with his performances in the front row.

There is also a blast from the past for Castleford Tigers supporters. Charbel Taspiale spent nearly a year with the Fords between 2023 and 2024 before returning to Australia, and he has also been included. Taspiale is currently playing for Newtown Jets.

The headline attraction is undoubtedly Canterbury Bulldogs star Jacob Kiraz – but the Cedars have been unable to call upon the services of Mitchell Moses. He played for Lebanon in the 2022 World Cup but has opted to pursue a campaign with Australia instead, having played for them in the Ashes last autumn.

Lebanon are in the inter-group B and C part of the draw and will take on Papua New Guinea, France and Tonga in their three group matches.

Lebanon 2026 Rugby League World Cup squad

Mohamed Alameddine (Parramatta Eels), Yehya Ayache (South Sydney Rabbitohs), Jalal Bazzaz (Shellharbour Stingrays), Alex Conti (Canterbury Bulldogs), Ibrahim El Labban (Wentworthville Magpies), Tony Francis (Gold Coast Titans), Tupou Francis (Brisbane Broncos), Michael Gabrael (Cronulla Sharks), Mikael Ibrahim (Gold Coast Titans), Moustafa Dirani (St Marys Saints), Jacob Kiraz (Canterbury Bulldogs), Abbas Miski (Wigan Warriors), Brad Morkos (St George Illawarra Dragons), Joseph Nohra (Parramatta Eels), Khaled Rajab (Newtown Jets), Jaxson Rahme (Sydney Roosters), Khalil Rahme (Newtown Jets), James Roumanos (Toulouse Olympique), Jason Saab (Manly Sea Eagles), Jordan Samrani (Parramatta Eels), Tony Sukkar (Wests Tigers), Charbel Tasipale (Newtown Jets), Alex Twal (Wests Tigers)

WATCH THE NEW LRL PODCAST!