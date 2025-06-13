This weekend sees the halfway point in the 2025 Super League season: which feels like an appropriate moment to take stock of what we’ve watched so far.

There have been some outstanding teams and some brilliant individual performances on a weekly basis, with Hull KR and Wigan leading the way as summer arrives.

But what would a Dream Team at this point in proceedings look like? We’ve had a go at predicting it – with a fair few clubs featured, but some big names missing out!

Do let us know below if you agree (or disagree!)..

1. Jai Field (Wigan Warriors)

Wigan dominate the backline in our team at the halfway stage in 2025, starting with the fullback. It’s a pretty straightforward decision, with Field comfortably the best number one in the competition yet again.

2. Liam Marshall (Wigan Warriors)

And another obvious on the wing, with Marshall one of the standout edge players so far. He may not top the try-scoring charts but the work he does for his team is off the charts every single week. He remains one of the best English wingers out there.

3. Peta Hiku (Hull KR)

Done? Not even close.

4. Jake Wardle (Wigan Warriors)

Probably the best centre in Super League so far in 2025. An honourable mention to Leigh’s Tesi Niu too, who has settled into life as a Super League player nicely.

5. Lewis Martin (Hull FC)

There were a fair few competitors for the other wing. Leeds’ Riley Lumb and Hull KR’s Joe Burgess have been right up there – but Martin has been exceptional for Hull FC so far in 2025.

6. Mikey Lewis (Hull KR)

The half-backs almost pick themselves, starting with the reigning Man of Steel, Mikey Lewis, who is in a good position to go back-to-back. However..

7. Jake Connor (Leeds Rhinos)

..the leader at this stage is Leeds star Jake Connor. His arrival at AMT Headingley has proven to be a masterstroke, with Connor excelling at half-back for the Rhinos.

8. Herman Ese’ese (Hull FC)

Probably the easiest decision of the lot! Hull’s star of the season and arguably the best player in the entire competition as we reach the halfway mark. Ese’ese has been a revelation and, on occasions, an unstoppable force for the Black and Whites.

9. Jez Litten (Hull KR)

There have been a few good hookers so far this year, with Leeds’ Jarrod O’Connor and Leigh’s Edwin Ipape up there. However, we’re going with Litten, who has been brilliant all season long and plugged the gap left by Michael McIlorum by upping his minutes and maintaining his fine performances.

10. Mike McMeeken (Wakefield Trinity)

Wakefield have suffered badly with injuries in the pack in 2025 but yet are in and around the play-off places. That’s in no small part thanks to the contributions from McMeeken, who looks a certainty to be in England’s squad come the end of the season with the way he is playing.

11. James McDonnell (Leeds Rhinos)

A tough bit of competition in the back row. But McDonnell has hit some brilliant form for Leeds thus far in 2025 – he just nudges out Leigh’s Ethan O’Neill.

12. Junior Nsemba (Wigan Warriors)

There’s a bit more certainty about the other second rower, though. Nsemba has the most tackle busts in Super League and continues to look like a star of the English game. He’s been outstanding again.

13. Elliot Minchella (Hull KR)

The Rovers captain has been consistently superb week in, week out. The third-highest number of tackles in the whole competition, huge 80-minute displays nearly every week. It’s no surprise he rounds off our Dream Team at the halfway stage!