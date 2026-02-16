14 Super League players have been charged following the opening weekend of the Super League season – with players from Hull FC and Catalans Dragons suspended.

The Match Review Panel have issued a huge number of charges after the first seven games of the campaign, with the headline decision a charge for Mikey Lewis following his trip for the sin-bin against York Knights on Thursday. Lewis, however, has only received a Grade C charge, handing him five penalty points.

Lewis is one of FOUR Hull KR players that have been charged – with Robins captain Elliot Minchella, centre Peta Hiku and forward Jai Whitbread also receiving penalty points. None have been suspended, though.

However, the story is not the same on the other side of Hull. FC forward Ligi Sao has been given a two-match ban after being handed 15 penalty points for a Grade D Dangerous Contact during their win over Bradford Bulls. That was the incident that caused Dan Russell to leave the field with injury.

Catalans captain Ben Garcia has been given a one-match ban after receiving one penalty point for a Grade A Late contact on a passer during the Dragons’ win over Huddersfield Giants. That takes his tally over the last 12 months, triggering a one-match ban.

Elsewhere, Wigan Warriors have had three players charged after their victory over Catalans Dragons. Centre Adam Keighran has been given three penalty points for a Grade B Head Contact, with Ollie Partington and Luke Thompson getting Grade A charges. None have been banned.

Leigh forward Owen Trout gets one penalty point for a Grade A Head Contact charge, with Castleford hooker Liam Hood also getting one point for a Grade A Late Contact on Passer punishment.

St Helens half-back Jackson Hastings’ challenge that saw him sin-binned on Friday evening has landed him five penalty points and a Grade C charge. He is now one point away from a suspension just one game into his Saints career.

Super League charges from Round 1