The Super League men facing bans including Hull KR, Leeds Rhinos stars

Round 17 was arguably the most significant of Super League in 2025 so far – and with it, there were some big disciplinary moments too.

A lot of the flashpoints centred around just a handful of games, but it will lead to some potentially serious charges coming on Monday morning.

Here are the players who might be in danger as it stands ahead of the Match Review Panel’s latest meeting..

Zac Woolford (Huddersfield Giants)

The first incident of note came just seconds into the round, all the way back on Thursday evening.

Huddersfield hooker Woolford was sent to the sin-bin for his high tackle on Castleford’s Joe Westerman, which appeared to leave the Tigers man in discomfort.

Will it lead to a charge?

Jared Waerea-Hargreaves (Hull KR)

There may be a couple of moments for the veteran Robins forward to worry about on Monday.

Firstly, he appeared to catch Sam Lisone high in the run-up to Lisone scoring a crucial try in Hull KR’s defeat to Leeds on Sunday afternoon.

But just moments later, he was penalised for dissent by Chris Kendall for something he appeared to say in the referee’s direction. It was clearly serious enough to warrant a penalty – will it be any more than that?

Dean Hadley (Hull KR)

Given the fact the Hull KR forward was automatically placed on report on Sunday after a complaint made by Harry Newman, it’s a certainty the allegation of eye gouging will be looked at closely.

Jake Connor (Leeds Rhinos)

It might have gone unnoticed given the drama on Sunday but in the closing stages of that game at Craven Park, Connor did appear to catch Arthur Mourgue late after he cleared a kick away.

It’s the type of incident the authorities are clamping down hard on in 2025 – is the Rhinos star in trouble?

Harry Newman (Leeds Rhinos)

The last incident is up for debate without question, but it was a pivotal moment in the game on Sunday and was ultimately deemed a penalty.

Newman caught Mikey Lewis high and the tackle forced Lewis off the field before half-time with what proved to be a failed HIA.

That alone will bring it under scrutiny. Whether it is enough for a charge however, remains to be seen..