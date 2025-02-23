Super League ‘deserves’ Las Vegas publicity says Roy Keane amidst glowing praise

Premier League football icon Roy Keane says Super League ‘deserves’ the publicity which is coming its way with the groundbreaking trip to Las Vegas amidst an effusive and complimentary verdict of rugby league.

Super League heads Stateside next weekend with Wigan Warriors taking on Warrington Wolves in an historic trip. The game will feature as part of a four-match billing that also includes two NRL games and a women’s international between England and Australia.

Keane is a passionate league supporter, and has spoken in the past about how he frequently watched Super League during his legendary career with Manchester United.

And it appears his love for the sport has not waned since his retirement. Keane, speaking on Sky Sports’ Super Sunday following Liverpool’s victory against Manchester City, was incredibly positive about rugby league following a trailer for the Vegas event.

When asked how he felt about Super League going to Vegas, he said: “It’s fantastic. The league started a week or two ago, I’ve watched a couple of the games and maybe they deserve it.”

Keane, a player who never shirked a tackle throughout his own career, admitted he was in awe of how tough Super League players are, too.

He continued: “They’re proper hard players, them, they deserve that little bit of publicity, good on them, they’re spreading the word.”

Leeds Rhinos fan Micah Richards then joked he’d be on board with a trip to Vegas if his team were invited to the party in 2026, smiling: “A Super Sunday from Vegas? I’d be buzzing if Leeds were there – get me involved!”

The trip is expected to gain significant traction for Super League in the coming days, with the Warriors and the Wolves likely to put on a PR charm offensive to try and change the landscape of the sport.

They kick off on Saturday evening.