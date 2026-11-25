Super League has finally confirmed its structure for the 2027 season – including the inclusion of a new seven-team play-off system for the very first time.

With London Broncos’ promotion confirmed on Wednesday afternoon, a rapid series of announcements are expected to be revealed in the coming days and weeks.

And Super League has wasted little time in explaining how it will all work – including revealing that the play-offs are going to be extended with immediate effect.

Super League play-offs to be expanded

Love Rugby League revealed recently that Super League’s play-off system would be changing drastically, with seven teams now set to be included in the end-of-season jamboree as opposed to six.

Those changes have been confirmed, as has the new fixture format that will see every team given multiple bye rounds and a change to the previous format of playing every team twice, as well as one Magic game.

Now, there will be one different opponent each Super League team does not host at home and travel to during the regular season, meaning some clubs will miss out on hosting big sides like Wigan Warriors and Leeds Rhinos.

Super League confirmed: “With 15 teams competing in Super League, the 2027 fixture schedule will take on a new format with the season starting on Thursday, January 28.

“Each club will have 13 opportunities to play in front of their home supporters, alongside 13 away fixtures, with 14 clubs competing in the Magic Weekend.

“The structure means each team will face every other club at least once, while there will be one different opponent that each club does not host at home and travel to during the regular season.”

Rivals Round to return

Super League also confirmed that Rivals Round will be back on the calendar in 2027, with the Easter weekend – the final weekend of March – pencilled in to host some of the biggest derbies in the sport.

They said: “Rivals Round will return over the Easter weekend (25 –28 March), bringing some of the biggest rivalries in sport to the forefront of the Super League calendar.

“The annual celebration of local derbies and historic rivalries will once again provide a major highlight for supporters, with bragging rights and valuable competition points at stake.”

Super League also explained how the play-offs will work – with top spot now having more significance than ever before, as they progress directly to the semi-finals while the other six teams compete to join them there.

They added: “Under the new format, the League Leaders will earn an automatic home place in the Semi-Finals, while the remaining six teams will compete in the Eliminators for the opportunity to move one step closer to Old Trafford.

“The revised system will create a new dimension to the race for the Super League Grand Final, with seven clubs remaining in contention for the ultimate prize.”