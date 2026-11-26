The Rugby Football League has approved a plethora of new law changes for Super League in 2027 – including increasing interchange benches from four men to six in alignment with the NRL.

Love Rugby League revealed last week how interchange benches were set to be upped, to allow coaches to have six players involved on a match-day – though they can only select four at any one time.

Those changes were approved at a laws committee meeting on Monday, meaning they will come into effect immediately for the start of the 2027 season.

Super League increases interchange allocation

Clubs will now be able to name 19 players for a Super League match, with the opportunity to increase a match-day squad from 21 to 23 if they so wish.

But in a major change, all clubs must now declare their squads by 4pm on a Tuesday afternoon, with a ‘central announcement’ that evening for all seven Super League games that week.

That is a change from recent years, where clubs did not reveal a squad until 48 hours before a game. It is another significant tweak in line with the NRL – who also publish all their squads for a weekend on a Tuesday.

The RFL said: “The matchday squad will increase to 23 players. All clubs will be required to submit their squads by 4pm on Tuesday, with a centrally controlled announcement that evening.

“Players will be named in position order, from 1 to 13, followed by substitutes numbered 14 to 19. There will be limited exceptions for changes relating to Sunday matches, injury and disciplinary matters. Players may be named in both a Super League and a Championship squad on the same weekend.