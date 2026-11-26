Super League confirms 14 law changes including six-man interchange benches
The Rugby Football League has approved a plethora of new law changes for Super League in 2027 – including increasing interchange benches from four men to six in alignment with the NRL.
Love Rugby League revealed last week how interchange benches were set to be upped, to allow coaches to have six players involved on a match-day – though they can only select four at any one time.
Those changes were approved at a laws committee meeting on Monday, meaning they will come into effect immediately for the start of the 2027 season.
Super League increases interchange allocation
Clubs will now be able to name 19 players for a Super League match, with the opportunity to increase a match-day squad from 21 to 23 if they so wish.
But in a major change, all clubs must now declare their squads by 4pm on a Tuesday afternoon, with a ‘central announcement’ that evening for all seven Super League games that week.
That is a change from recent years, where clubs did not reveal a squad until 48 hours before a game. It is another significant tweak in line with the NRL – who also publish all their squads for a weekend on a Tuesday.
The RFL said: “The matchday squad will increase to 23 players. All clubs will be required to submit their squads by 4pm on Tuesday, with a centrally controlled announcement that evening.
“Players will be named in position order, from 1 to 13, followed by substitutes numbered 14 to 19. There will be limited exceptions for changes relating to Sunday matches, injury and disciplinary matters. Players may be named in both a Super League and a Championship squad on the same weekend.
“The game squad will comprise 19 players, with six players on the bench and four available to play. Additional players may be activated under the existing Head Injury Assessment (HIA) protocols, which are unchanged. The number of interchanges will remain at eight, with an additional two available in golden point.”
New major law changes introduced
That is not all, either.
Super League will also introduce the two-point drop goal from the start of next season too, if a player successfully attempts one from outside of the opponents’ 40-metre line.
Meanwhile, set restarts will be awarded for offences against the ball carrier in the ruck area outside the 20-metre line of the team in possession. This will also apply to 10-metre offside offences outside the 20-metre line of the team in possession.
In addition, when two or more players genuinely attempt to catch a ball from a kick, there will be no handling offence provided one of them catches it without the ball touching a different player or the ground.
Play will continue without a knock-on being awarded against either player or the tackle count being reset to one or zero. Players must make a genuine attempt to catch the ball; obstruction and foul play will still be penalised.
The full law changes for 2027 can be read on the RFL’s website.